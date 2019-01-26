Breaking News
Chris Brown Returns To USA After Release In Paris Rape Case & Filing Defamation Lawsuit — See Pics

Chris Brown landed in Van Nuys airport on Jan. 26 after being released following his detainment in Paris! Check out the pics of him landing here!

Chris Brown has officially returned to the United States after filing a defamation lawsuit against the woman who claims he allegedly raped her in Paris. The singer arrived at the Van Nuys airport on Jan. 26, under a week after he was released from his detainment after the alleged rape claims surrounding him. Check out the pics of his arrival here.

