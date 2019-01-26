Cardi B, Selena Gomez & More Stars Who Love Performing In Sexy Lingerie Looks

Cardi B just slayed a private show in Las Vegas while wearing latex lingerie, but she’s not the only star that rocks bras and underwear on stage!

Singers go all out with their stage looks so it’s no surprise that many of them aren’t afraid to show some skin. Everyone from Britney Spears to Selena Gomez has performed while wearing nothing but super sexy lingerie! While some looks are more tame (like, a bra with pants), others come complete with garter belts, fishnets and thigh-high boots!

One of the most recent lingerie looks came to us by none other than Cardi B. The 26-year-old rapper showed off her killer curves in a red leather lingerie look on Jan. 26 when she performed a private show for cam girls at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The “Money” hitmaker looked gorgeous in latex high-waisted briefs, a push-up bra, PVC thigh-high tights with a garter belt, maroon heels and a tight leather jacket.

Cardi was clearly pretty proud of her racy costume because she showed it off on Instagram! The mother of one proved she’s the ultimate MILF by striking a fierce pose in the look, giving fans a clear view of everything the ensemble had going on. “On the gang 👌🏽you know that Cardi a freak All my pijamas is…” she captioned the post.

