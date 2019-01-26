Just one day after defending Offset, Cardi B flaunted her post-baby body in red lingerie! See pic inside!

“Money” rapper Cardi B, 26, flaunted her gorgeous body in red leather lingerie in new Instagram photo on Jan. 26 from her Las Vegas show! The new mother shared a photo showing off her thigh-length red high heels, mid-rise red leather underwear, and matching bra! She covered her arms with a red leather jacket, and blocked her face from the reflection in the mirror selfie by holding her phone up to her face. Cardi rocked super-long green nails which were vibrant against her entirely-red outfit!

“On the gang 👌🏽you know that Cardi a freak,” Cardi captioned her picture, as she stood in a wide stance with one hand on her hip. “All my pijamas is…” Cardi has been no stranger to posting pics on Instagram showing off her post-baby body! We love that she’s confident in her skin and proudly owning who she is.

Just one day before posting the red leather photo on social media, Cardi came to 27-year-old Migos member Offset’s defense when a fan said “We don’t like Offcheat.” Cardi immediately made her feelings known for Offset when she responded in a now-deleted tweet, “Me and [six-month-old] Kulture [Offset and Cardi’s daughter] do.” While Cardi may be taking it slow with warming back up to Offset, there’s no denying that Cardi was ridiculously hot in her new Insta pic!

“Cardi really feels that Offset needs to prove that he is a changed man and there’s no time-table for her on that,” a source close to Cardi EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She feels like he needs to put in the work, which he has done. But she needs to feel comfortable and confident he’s changed and learned from his mistakes.”

Well there’s no mistake here – Cardi was definitely looking gorgeous in her red leather lingerie, and if she’s not with Offset, we hope she finds someone (if she wants to!) that appreciates her. We’re Team Cardi, all the way!