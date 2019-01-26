Beyoncé Stuns In Plunging Pink Jumpsuit & Fans Are Loving Her Fierce Look

Beyoncé shared a photo of her on Instagram in an absolutely gorgeous plunging pink jumpsuit. See the series of pics inside!

If there’s one thing “Formation” singer Beyoncé, 37, knows how to do, it’s serve looks. Oh right, and also sing, dance, and just generally be queen of performing. At this point, it feels like there’s not much Beyoncé can’t do! But anyway – Beyoncé showed off her fashion A-game on Instagram on Jan. 25 when she shared a series of photos of her in a beautiful long sleeve pink jumpsuit! She looked positively radiant.

The singer first shared a collection of five images, and then a separate post for a closer-up image afterwards. She wore a polka-dot pink and black jumpsuit, which cinched at her waist and had ruffles along the sleeves. She let the middle zipper reveal some cleavage and highlighted the plunging neckline with three diamond necklaces. Ah, to be Beyoncé!

Her curly long hair fell down her back, and she wore pink eyeshadow and lipstick. Beyoncé balanced the more feminine outfit with a pair of bright white sneakers. She held a black and white Louis Vuitton bag in her hands, and in the last photo, showed a closeup of her chest.

Fans couldn’t get enough of her new look! “Come thru polka dots,” one person said. Many were totally envious over the many diamond necklaces hanging from her neck! “Can I have all those necklaces please to just wear around my house,” one fan commented. We agree – we promise we’ll return ’em!

“But imagine not being Beyoncé and showing up ANYWHERE in this outfit,” another fan said! Very true – not everyone could pull of this look! “The only people who don’t like this fit are the people [who] can’t afford to even WISH to afford it,” someone else said.

We love when Beyoncé shares her head-turning looks on Instagram, just like everyone else! She last posted a series of outfit photos in late December – we hope we don’t have to wait another month for more!