Beth Chapman Welcomes Her First Great Grandchild Amidst Cancer Battle – See Cute Pics

Congratulations are in order for Beth Chapman! She shared photos of her new family member in the midst of her cancer battle – see pics inside!

While she’s fighting the battle of her life against cancer, Beth Chapman, 51, has a new reason to celebrate: Her first great grandchild was just born! Beth shared beautiful photos on her Instagram account on Jan. 25, 2019, showing the brand new addition to the Chapman family. In the four photos, Beth cuddled the newborn, and she looked absolutely filled with love.

“My first great grand baby he’s adorable and he’s precious and he came 5 weeks early to meet me 🐳,” Beth said in her Instagram caption. She geotagged the location as Honolulu, Hawaii – not a bad place to be brought into the world! Beth is also in the midst of filming the show Dog’s Most Wanted on the island!

Beth then said that there’s “nothing more beautiful or inspiring than the birth of a new baby.” She said that grandson Dakota Chapman, 23, will be “an amazing father” and she’s so proud of him! Beth also gave a shout out to bounty hunter son Leland Chapman, 42, to congratulate him on his first grandchild!

This must’ve been an especially wonderful moment for Beth, who has been in between chemo treatments. “[Beth] and Dog [the Bounty Hunter, 66] are excited about their new show,” a source close to Beth EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Beth has concerns about how challenging it may be to carry on with the show given her health issues, but she is confident that with Dog loving her, supporting her, and helping her along the way, together they are confident they can do anything. They hope too to include in their new show some of Beth’s struggles and share with fans in her battle against cancer.”

While Beth has been fighting for her life, we are so happy that she got to experience the miracle of it with the birth of her first great grandchild. Congratulations to the Chapman family!