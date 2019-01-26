Angelina Jolie & Shiloh Buy New Pet Amid Reports She’s Not Happy About Brad & Charlize Dating Rumors

Angelina Jolie was spotted leaving a Petco with Shiloh Jolie-Pitt & a new pet! Check out their sweet moment together here!

Another day, another fun outing Angelina Jolie is having with her children. Not only has the star been spotted recently rock-climbing with her kids Vivienne and Knox, she’s also been seen handing out dog biscuits with her family at a local park in newly surfaced pics. And now, she was just seen leaving a Petco with Shiloh along with a new mystery pet. See the pair leaving the store below.

And while rumors of Brad Pitt‘s romance with Charlize Theron have since been proven to be untrue, Angelina was still bothered by them. “Angelina has never been too warm toward Charlize because they’ve competed for some of the same roles in the past,” a source close to her told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, adding that Angelina would be “upset that Brad would ever possibly pursue a relationship with someone he knows his ex-wife isn’t fond of! Just the rumors alone are bothersome to Angelina; she feels like [Brad and Charlize dating] would be a bit of a betrayal. She doesn’t like it at all and hopes it’s not true.”

We reported earlier how Angelina is reminded of Brad in their children. “As Angelina‘s kids get older, they remind her more and more of their father Brad,” another source close to her told us. “It warms her heart to think the kids are taking on some of the amazing qualities she fell in love with in Brad. Angelina sees some of the kids mannerisms, their sense of humor, and other sweet characteristics of the kids are all subtly falling in line with how Brad behaves.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest fun outings Angelina has with her kids. In the meantime, check out all of her photos with her children in our gallery above.