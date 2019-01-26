Andy Cohen’s Baby Shower: Teresa Giudice & More Real Housewives Celebrate

Andy Cohen’s baby is on the way, and he celebrated at his baby shower! Exclusive details of the party inside!

While Bravo royalty and Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, 50, has made it a rule to not attend big housewives’ events like weddings (he simply couldn’t go to them all, he has said!) – that doesn’t mean he doesn’t want them at his big life events – even if it’s a surprise to him! On Jan. 26, Andy was thrown a surprise baby shower at The Palm Restaurant in Beverly Hills with all of his Bravo Real Housewives friends in attendance!

Andy’s first child will be born via a surrogate in a matter of weeks, and he has seemed more excited than ever to be a father! Big Bravo names like Teresa Giudice, 46, Kyle Richards, 50, Sonja Morgan, 55, Ramona Singer, 62, Nene Leakes, 51, Lisa Rinna, 55, Dorinda Medley, 54, and more were in attendance at the special event! Lisa Vanderpump, 58, did not go despite being invited! And one of Andy’s BFFs, John Mayer, 41, snuck in to be there!

According to an insider who attended the event, the baby shower was A Star Is Born themed with baby blue and gold for the color scheme! It was put on by Cobalt Events, but Kyle planned it as well. Guests ate crab cakes, creme brûlée, chocolate chip cookies, and key lime pie, according to our source. “Andy is very excited and [it] was a total surprise for him,” our insider revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “He was overwhelmed when he walked inside.” Our source said that there were around 50 people who attended!

Kyle said a little speech for everyone there, our insider revealed. “Oh my gosh could this be more exciting,” Kyle said to the guests. “I can hardly speak. I know Andy is extremely touched. Everybody quiet! These housewives are hard to talk over, Andy! Thank you everybody for coming!” Nene, Ramona, and Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson, 56, also gave speeches!

The star of the show, Andy, made sure to give a speech to thank everyone who came. “Thank you,” he said. “This has been surreal. I’m so excited to be a dad. […] You are all big stars to me, each of you. By the way, thank you to my best friend in the world, Bruce Bozzi. I didn’t know who was coming until today.”

It looked like it was an absolutely beautiful event and that Andy had the time of his life. We can’t wait to see him be a father soon!