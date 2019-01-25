‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil & Vile’ Trailer: Zac Efron Transforms Into Serial Killer Ted Bundy

Zac Efron is tackling his darkest role yet — serial killer Ted Bundy. The hunk is extremely charming (but a complete monster) in this first look at ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil & Vile.’ Watch now.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil & Vile is going to showcase a side of Zac Efron that you’ve never seen before. The first trailer for the highly-anticipated Ted Bundy movie dropped Jan. 25. Zac completely transforms into the sadistic serial killer, who murdered more than 30 people during his reign of terror. The actual number of victims is still unknown. “There are things you don’t know that will shock you beyond your worst nightmare” a very charming Zac says in the trailer. This isn’t your typical biopic. The movie is told through the perspective of Ted’s longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer, who was in denial about Ted’s murderous ways for years. Elizabeth is played by Lily Collins.

The movie also focuses on Ted’s murder trial, where Ted shockingly represented himself. The trial was quite the spectacle with Ted acting as his own attorney, and Zac chews up these scenes. Zac is perfect in this role, even if he is playing a serial killer. Ted was eventually sentenced to death for the crimes he was convicted of in 1979 and 1989. He was executed via the electric chair in 1989. Ted once referred to himself as “the most cold-hearted son of a b*tch you’ll ever meet.”

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil & Vile also stars Angela Sarafyan, Jim Parsons, Haley Joel Osment, Dylan Baker, Jeffrey Donovan, John Malkovich, Kaya Scodelario, and so many more. The movie will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah on Jan. 26 and will hit theaters sometimes in 2019. The trailer comes on the heels of the release of the Netflix docuseries Confessions of a Serial Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes.