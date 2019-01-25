Vin Diesel Working On Female-Driven ‘Fast & Furious’ After Michelle Rodriguez Spurned Franchise

Too fast, too furious, all…female? After Michelle Rodriguez threatened to quit the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise unless the women got ‘more love,’ Vin Diesel revealed there’s an all-female spin-off in the works!

After The Fate of the Furious, Michelle Rodriguez’s fate with the franchise was unknown, as the 40-year-old star threated to quit because she was unhappy with how little “love” the women of the long-running series were getting. Well, Vin Diesel, 51, took her threat seriously, as he announced on Jan. 23 that he’s working on a female-driving spinoff. “This week, we heard a pitch for the Fast female protagonist driven spinoff I created in 2017,” he said, captioning a picture with the Furious series’ executive producer, Samantha Vincent. “You can tell by the smile on Samantha’s face that it was VERY exciting.

“Shout out to Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer, Geneva Robertson-Dworet. Welcome to the Fast FAMILY…” he concluded the message. Vin said that he and Samantha promised three new spinoffs promised to Universal, the studio that produces the Fast and Furious movies. It was known that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham’s characters were going to get a Hobbs & Shaw film. Now, it seems that Michelle’s getting her wish, with a female-fueled Fast and Furious film. Fantastic!

While Michelle wasn’t named in Vin’s message, all is good between her and Vin. She appeared alongside him in an Instagram video he posted on Jan. 24. “I and my partner in crime want to say a message to Venezuela. From Dom and Letty, we are with you, always.” While giving love to Venezuela – a country that is experiencing some current political turmoil, to put it lightly – it shows that love is strong between Dom and Letty. Oh, he also captioned the video “Crew heads out to London next month for the next chapter…#Fast9.” So, not only does it seem like Michelle is getting her female-powered spin-off, but fans will also get to see Letty in the next Furious film!

That is a huge relief because for a moment, it seemed like Letty was about to park her car in the garage for good! “F8 is out digitally today,” Michelle wrote in June 2017. “I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise.” While Fate of the Furious was known for its drama (specifically between Vin and The Rock) there was none between Vin and Michelle. After her message, the two appeared in an IG video together. “Vin, for many years, you’ve been the biggest supporter of strong women,” she said. “I’ve always appreciated that about you, throughout the years.”