Trump Announces Temporary End Of Government Shutdown & Gets Roasted For Rambling Speech

President Trump announced a temporary, three-week end to the government shutdown in a rambling speech that was truly bizarre, even for him.

President Donald Trump held an impromptu press meeting in the White House Rose Garden on January 25, and dropped a bombshell. He announced that he will temporarily reopen the government after reaching a deal with Congress. The government will be open again for three weeks, until February 15. And, the federal workers who have gone 35 days without being paid will “receive back pay very quickly or as soon as possible,” according to Trump. He did not elaborate on the timetable for their payment.

This is good news, if at least temporarily. Trump’s speech, however, was baffling. He went on to speak at length about his border wall, touting the virtues of border security, complimenting the “very special people” who work for the government, slamming Congress for putting partisanship before country, and rambling about human trafficking. Also saying this gem: “the wall is not a medieval wall. It’s a smart wall.” It’s apparently going to be a “cyber wall,” as well.

Trump also said, without evidence, that children and women are smuggled into the country in cars, tied up with duct tape over their mouth. This happens, according to Trump, because the border isn’t secured across the United States, and “[coyotes] make a right turn going very quickly. They go into the desert areas or whatever areas you can look at.” Sometimes, they even make a left turn, apparently!

He’s getting roasted on Twitter after the confusing speech. “Roger Stone Arrested for breakfast, Trump Caves for lunch. Can’t wait to find out what’s for dinner,” one voter tweeted. “Current WH staffer: ‘He just caved. The next two years are going to be crazy awful.’ My response: ‘What the Hell has the first two years been?’,” wrote a journalist from Playboy. Two of the best responses (IMO) are included below:

The announcement comes hours after Trump’s close confidant and former campaign advisor, Roger Stone, was arrested by the FBI in connection to the Mueller probe. It also comes after several airports on the East Coast, including LaGuardia Airport in New York City, one of the busiest in the country, were temporarily shut down because of the lack of air traffic control personnel. The FAA ruled that it was too dangerous for planes to fly without enough air traffic controllers. The airports are now open again.