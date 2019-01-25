‘Top Chef’s Padma Lakshmi Says Goodbye To ‘Lil’ Sis’ Fatima Ali After Her Tragic Death At 29

‘Top Chef’ host Lakshmi took to Instagram to mourn the loss of the chef Fatima Ali following her long battle with cancer. Read her touching remembrance here.

Following the tragic death of Top Chef chef Fatima Ali, the show’s host Padma Lakshmi is mourning her passing. “Goodbye lil’ sis,” Padma captioned a video collage of pics of the two of them on Instagram. “One of our brightest stars has fallen from the sky… I have no words, but here are some of hers: ‘I dream of being better. I dream of being myself again, but I know I’ll never quite be the same, and that’s okay. I know I’ll be different, and, despite the worry that settles into me every time I wake up, I look forward to meeting that woman one day.’”

We reported earlier how after TMZ reported Fatima’s death at the age of 29, Top Chef alum Bruce Kalman confirmed it, writing on Instagram, “It’s with a heavy heart we say goodbye to Fatima Ali today, as she has lost her battle with cancer. I will miss you Fati, and you will be in my heart forever. I’ll always remember the great times we had, especially our interview during the tailgating episode discussing football, stadiums, and Taylor Swift. Much love, Bruce.”

Previously, Fatima wrote about her experience with cancer in Bon Appetit magazine, and how it had changed her outlook on life. “The cancer cells my doctors believed had vanished are back with a vengeance in my left hip and femur bone. My oncologist has told me that I have a year to live, with or without the new chemotherapy regimen. I was looking forward to being 30, flirty, and thriving. Guess I have to step it up on the flirting. I have no time to lose.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the emotional tributes shared about Fatima after her passing. In the meantime, check out all of the photos of Fatima in our gallery above.