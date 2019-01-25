Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Elusive Son Connor, 24, Steps Out For Dinner In LA: See How He’s Grown Up

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son, Connor steps out for a rare outing in LA and we almost didn’t recognize him! The usually private celeb offspring showed off a grizzly beard as he acknowledged paparazzi outside Madeo restaurant on January 24!

Connor Cruise, 24, is all grown up! The adopted son of Tom Cruise, 56, and Nicole Kidman, 51, was photographed leaving Madeo restaurant in Beverly Hills on Thursday night, January 24 — a rare outing for the usually private star. Connor sported a grizzly beard as paparazzi caught him exiting the Italian celeb hot spot. See how much he’s grown up in NEW PHOTOS from his night out!

The quiet Cruise kept it casual for dinner. He wore a navy blue long sleeve shirt, in which he pushed up the sleeves to show off his tattoos on his right arm. Connor sported black pants with matching sneakers. He also accessorized with a plain black watch on his left wrist.

Connor’s famous parents, actors Tom and Nicole adopted him during their 11-year marriage from 1990 to 2001. They also adopted his sister Isabella, 25. Both children have remained out of the spotlight for the most part — not engaging in the Hollywood scene. Connor recently made headlines after he moved into Scientology’s Sandcastle resort in Clearwater, Florida, according to Daily Mail, which describes the residence as a “religious retreat” owned by the Scientology Church. And, as you may know, Tom is one of the church’s most notoriously private A-list members.

Connor’s mother Nicole recently spoke in detail about her adopted kids and even addressed their life choices. “I’m very private about all that. I have to protect all those relationships,” she told Aussie publication, Who Magazine, in November of her relationship with her kids. “I know 150 per cent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.”

She became more candid about Connor and Isabella, who the magazine stated “both practice Scientology.”

“They are adults,” Nicole said. “They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”