The Game Raps About Sex With Kim Kardashian In Preview Of His Raunchy New Song

Hold up! The game name dropped Kim Kardashian in a preview of his new track, & the lyrics are totally NSFW. Hear the song that will undoubtedly leave her hubby, Kanye West, fuming.

New music from The Game is coming! However, one of his songs, makes some pretty outrageous claims about Kim Kardashian, 38. The rapper previewed a few new tracks on Jan. 24, but one in particular has EVERYONE talking. The new tune in question actually graphically describes sex with the wife to Kanye West, 41. Yep, you heard that right. “I held Kim Kardashian by her throat ni**a/I made her swallow my kids until she choked ni**a/I should apologize, ’cause ‘Ye my folks ni**a/This for all my Vicelords and locs, ni**a.” he spits on the track. Umm, that’s quite the claim!

The video of the track preview appears to have come from the Instagram handle @shalynda_jai_, who serves as the assistant to singer and record producer Eric Bellinger. The video shows dozens of other people in the room as well, jamming out to the wild track. That wasn’t the only song that The Game previewed though! He also teased a collaboration with 21 Savage, whose recognizable bars could be heard floating through what looked to be a recording studio. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for The Game, Kim, and Kanye, regarding the lyrics to the initial track. You can check out the song’s preview for yourself below!

If anything, this song only builds the hype surrounding The Game’s forthcoming album. The upcoming LP entitled Born To Rap, is also set to feature the likes of Meek Mill, Migos, Anderson .Paak, Snoh Aalegra and Ed Sheeran. What a lineup! But – something tells us Kanye won’t be lending a helping hand with this record.

While we’ve all been waiting patiently for The Game’s new album, we DEFINITELY weren’t expecting this. Watch the new song preview above!