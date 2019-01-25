Summer Walker SNAPPED with her new EP, ‘Clear.’ Listen to the mini-album that has fans feeling every emotion in the book, in just 11 minutes!

Summer Walker, 22, might not be a household name just yet, but she’s built herself a fanbase to take her there! The Atlanta-hailing singer dropped her latest EP, Clear, on Jan. 25, and it already has fans falling in love with all four tracks. After the mini-album his streaming services, the internet caught fire, and social media filled with rave reviews of the record! “Summer walker did not disappoint,” one fan wrote in a Tweet. “Summer Walker never fails to amaze me bc this ep is everything,” another raved. “Summer Walker new album just amazing,” a third confirmed. Of course, the singer is known for her moody, emotion-filled tracks, and the EP had fans alllllll in their feels. “If y’all not listening to this new @IAMSUMMERWALKER EP. y’all bugging. Sis gave us 11 MINUTES but I got my entire life in 11 MINUTES,” one even said.

The new EP is the ultimate chance for Summer to keep her momentum going. The Interscope Records signee was just announced as an Apple Music ‘Up Next’ artist! Summer serves as the streaming service’s first ‘Up Next’ artist of 2019, an honor that has previously been bestowed upon the likes of Daniel Caesar, Khalid, 6lack and H.E.R! The program was created to showcase rising stars in music, and Summer is the PERFECT fit as she steps into the spotlight.

How does Summer feel about the whirlwind success she’s having? “I’m really humbled that Apple considered me for this campaign, it’s very appreciated and exciting,” said Summer about the stint. The biggest power players in music are equally as excited about her music as the fans are. “Summer Walker represents all the great qualities of R&B,” said Ebro Darden, Apple Music’s Global Editorial Director for Hip-Hop and R&B,” said. We told you all about her Last Day of Summer EP when it dropped on October 19, and we have to say, her follow-up is equally as flawless!

Listen to Clear for yourself above! Summer is definitely one to keep eyes on, and after drawing comparisons to the likes of Amy Winehouse, and Jimi Hendrix, this is just the beginning for the rising star.