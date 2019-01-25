Kylie Jenner, Salma Hayek, Olivia Culpo & 36 More Stars Rocking Animal Prints & Leopard

Leopard is a sexy, stylish print that will never go out of style. See everyone from Salma Hayek to Kylie Jenner rocking leopard below!

Olivia Culpo looks good in everything that she wears, but she totally rocked a leopard jacket worn as a dress with a fanny pack belted at her waist. Chic and sexy! On January 23, Salma Hayek, 52, posted a shot on her Instagram of her wearing a super sexy leopard bathing suit on the beach. Wow! She’s ageless! See the pic below.

Earlier this year, on Jan. 6, Anne Hathaway wore a leopard ball gown by Elie Saab at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Celeb trainer Jillian Michaels showed off her fit physique in a leopard pencil skirt walking into the Build Speaker Series in December. She recently came to the HollywoodLife.com office — she why she said the Keto Diet is really bad for you!

Snooki aka Nicole Polizzi loves leopard and frequently wears the print. She rocked a coat during the chilly New York City winter, in November 2018. But leopard isn’t just for clothing — it’s great for accessories, too. Bella Hadid wore a leopard purse and high heels while at the Bella Hadid x True Religion launch in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, 2018.

Vanessa Grimaldi from The Bachelor wore leopard to the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards in Los Angeles on January 18 and looked amazing. Dua Lipa was the ultimate sexy predator wearing leopard Saint Laurent at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London last fall. See Kylie Jenner, Sarah Hyland and more rocking leopard in the gallery attached above!