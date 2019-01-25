SAG Awards 2019: More Presenters Revealed — Rachel Weisz, Robin Wright & More

The 2019 SAG Awards are just two days away, and HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY revealing the next round of presenters set to appear during the ceremony!

Antonio Banderas, Scott Bakula, Gabrielle Carteris, Gary Oldman, Rachel Weisz, Robin Wright and Anthony Ramos will officially be presenting at the 2019 SAG Awards on Jan. 27, HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal. This group joins previously announced presenters, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Bradley Cooper, Adam Driver, Sam Elliott, Lady Gaga, Henry Golding, Ben Hardy, Ken Jeong, Gwilym Lee, Rami Malek, Joe Mazzello, John David Washington, Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, Alec Baldwin, Matt Bomer, Laverne Cox, Richard Madden, Ricky Martin, Tracy Morgan, Chris Pine and Keri Russell at the show.

The 2019 SAG Awards are hosted by Megan Mullally, with Alan Alda receiving the Life Achievement Award from Tom Hanks. The SAG Awards honor performers’ achievements in movies and television, with the winners being chosen by fellow members of SAG-AFTRA, the labor union for actors, journalists, radio personalities, recording artists, singers, voice actors and other media professionals. In addition to individual awards, there are also honors for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, as well as Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in both Drama and Comedy Television Shows.

The SAG Awards air on TBS and TNT on Jan. 27 at 8:00 p.m. Stars like Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, Mahershala Ali, Timothee Chalamet, Amy Adams, Emily Blunt, Lady Gaga, Emma Stone, Sandra Oh and more are nominated at the event, and it’s sure to be a fun-filled and star-studded night! Of course, HollywoodLife will be providing full coverage of the ceremony in real-time, so make sure to check back for everything you need to know!