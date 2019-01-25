‘RENT: Live’ — The Star-Studded Cast & Everything Else You Need To Know

‘RENT: Live’ is just a few days away, and we know you have some questions. Who is starring in it? What time is it on? HollywoodLife is answering all of your burning ‘RENT: Live’ questions!

Rent: Live is the musical event of 2019! Ever since the epic TV event was announced in May 2017, everyone has been looking forward to this show. From the cast to the soundtrack, there are a few things you need to know about FOX’s latest live musical. Don’t worry, HollywoodLife has you covered on all things RENT!

1. Who is in RENT: Live? The cast is full of familiar faces. Here is the cast breakdown: Jordan Fisher is Mark Cohen, Vanessa Hudgens is Maureen Johnson, Brandon Victor Dixon is Tom Collins, Kiersey Clemons is Joanne Jefferson, Brennin Hunt is Roger Davis, Mario is Benjamin “Benny” Coffin III, Tinashe is Mimi Marquez, and Valentina is Angel Dumont Schunard.

2. What time is it on? RENT: Live will air on Jan. 27 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on FOX. The show will be broadcast from the historic Fox Studios in Los Angeles. During the show,

3. What is RENT about? Rent is a Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical and a reimagining of Puccini’s La Bohème. The musical is set in New York City’s gritty East Village and follows 7 artists struggling to follow their dreams during a period of great social and political turmoil. RENT was created by Jonathan Larson and went on to become a huge Broadway show. The movie, based on the musical, was released in 2005.

4. Is RENT: Live actually live? YES! During the show, there will be 1,127 audience members watching and 300 staff and crew members will be working. The musical will include 234 costumes, and 24 musicians playing live on stage. There’s only one chance to get it right!

5. Will there be a soundtrack? Of course. The full soundtrack will available digitally on Feb. 1. The two-disc CD set will be available March 1. You can preorder now!