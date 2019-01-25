Pamela Anderson Is A Vision In Gold Couture Gown — Pics Of Her Best Look Ever

WOW! Pamela Anderson looked like a goddess in a silky gold gown in Paris on Jan. 24. See her amazing look from head to toe below!

Pamela Anderson, 51, really turned heads at the 17th Diner De La Mode to Benefit Sidaction during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, France on Jan. 24. The actress and model oozed sophistication and class in her one-shoulder gown, which was draped to perfection and cinched at her waist. The dress was by Aelis Couture and it was absolutely breathtaking! The one-shoulder trend is going strong in 2019 — we saw it all over the red carpet during the Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice Awards — now, it’s made it to Paris Fashion Week!

She accessorized with gold pumps and large diamond earrings. Her hair was pulled to one side, and styled in glam waves. Her makeup was beautiful as well — she rocked a sexy smokey eye but it wasn’t too daring — it had just the right amount of drama with long lashes and intense liner. Her face was glowing and gorgeous and her lips were kept neutral.

We haven’t seen Pam on a carpet in quite a while, so this was a pleasant surprise!

Although she became super famous for her body thanks to shows like Baywatch and posing for Playboy, in recent years, Pam’s style has really evolved. She was totally covered up on this carpet, but looked incredibly sexy! We love this sophisticated and classy side of her and hope she walks many more red carpets in these amazing couture gowns!