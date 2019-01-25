Olivia Culpo, Gigi Hadid & More Stars Heating Up Winter In Hot Colors – See Their Sexy Looks

Winter might be cold, but these looks are HOT. See how stars like Olivia Culpo & Gigi Hadid have styled warm colors like orange and yellow this season!

Winter makes us want to just curl up in a blanket and stay as far away from the cold outdoors as possible. But unfortunately, we can’t hibernate until March so we might as well give off the illusion that we’re warm! A great way to do that is by wearing fiery colors like orange, yellow and red! The bold hues have been getting a lot of attention this season from celeb trendsetters like Olivia Culpo, Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Lopez, so clearly dressing in warm shades is a great way to create some heat with your look!

Olivia proved that she’s over icy blues and deep purples when she headed to the New York launch of her collection with Express in a fierce look on Jan. 17. The model stunned in a black romper that was cinched in at the waist with a chunky brown belt. The main focal point of her look, though, was the bright orange and pink duster coat that she paired with a small cross-body bag in the same hue and tangerine pumps.

Gigi also turned heads in December when she went braless under an orange top held together by a single button. The rest of her look – a leather jacket and lace pants – was the same bright shade, and paired nicely with her yellow and pink patterned heels. Clearly orange, yellow and red are having a moment right now, so get some style inspo on this trend in the gallery above! You’ll surely turn heads in these hot looks!