Miley Cyrus’s New Hollywood Glamover: See Pics Of Sexy Long Blonde Waves & Deep Cut Gown

Miley, is that you? The newlywed singer is rocking a new hairdo and sexy attitude in these sultry pics that prove the former child star is all grown up.

Hannah Montana who? Miley Cyrus, 26, is flaunting a new hairstyle and channeling Hollywood glam with wavy long blonde tresses. The singer and actress showed off her fresh ‘do in a series of pics on her Instagram page on Jan. 24 and her fans are already in love with the look. In one photo, against a backdrop of city lights, Miley posed, letting her beach wavy, blonde hair hang over one shoulder. She also showed off some skin – and a lot of tattoos – in a sexy black dress with spaghetti straps and a very plunging neckline.

In another photo Miley posed, leaning against a door and – if you didn’t realize that she was feeling herself to the max that night – her next photo proved it. Miley dropped down to the floor, crouched and hit the camera with a sultry stare for her third pic. Her fans lapped it up. “Pawwwwpin!” one person wrote. “Mami,” another follower added. Meanwhile, yet another person gushed, “Amazing, stunning and glowing.”

When it comes to her hair, Miley (who married Australian actor Liam Hemsworth in December 2018) has never been afraid to take risks. In her teens she often played it safe. Think long and honey blonde. But, as she started to break away from her child actress days, she chopped off her hair experimenting with buzz undercuts and even going platinum blonde at one point. During her “Wrecking Ball” years from 2013 onwards, she was slammed for cultural appropriation numerous times for wearing dreadlocks and Bantu knots – both of which are traditionally worn by black women.

After taking a break from the limelight she revamped her image and returned with a more boho chic vibe in 2017 with the release of her song “Malibu.” In 2018 she mixed it up a little bit, bouncing between a sleek top knot on one day or letting her hair hang in smooth long waves, a la 1940s Veronica Lake, the next. Who knows how long Miley’s latest style will last!