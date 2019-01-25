Lisa Vanderpump Invited To Andy Cohen’s Star-Studded Baby Shower — But Will She Attend?

Lisa Vanderpump was invited to Andy Cohen’s baby shower on Jan. 26, but will the ‘RHOBH’ star attend the Bravo exec’s lavish celebration? We’ve got all the details!

Andy Cohen, 50, surprised Bravo fans when he announced that he was going to become a father via surrogate during the Dec. 20 episode of Watch What Happens Live. Earlier we reported on all the details about Andy’s upcoming baby shower from the swanky venue to the VIP guest list, which will include Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump, 58. But does the British restaurateur plan on attending her boss’ celebration which is set for Jan. 26? HollywoodLife spoke with a source close to the reality star who EXCLUSIVELY said, “Lisa has been extended an invitation to Andy’s baby shower this Saturday afternoon. Even though Kyle and the OG’s helped spearhead it, a party planner was the one who handled the inviting. It’s a luncheon in Beverly Hills at The Palm Restaurant and every single wife was extended an invitation, but the other ladies don’t know if she’s attending or not.” Even though there’s been much speculation about the state of Lisa’s friendships with her fellow cast mates, the real reason she’s not going to the party is because the entrepreneur has business obligations that need tending to.

“The RHOBH cast are not worried if she’s there or not as so many other ladies will be there, nobody’s focusing on conflict,” the insider continued. Season 9 of the hit Bravo series is set to premiere on Feb. 12 as Lisa will star alongside Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp, Camille Grammer, and newcomer Denise Richards. “They knew Lisa would be invited but they don’t care whether she attends or not. Every single wife and friend from all cities have been invited, so of course this includes Lisa. Lisa loves Andy immensely and they have a great relationship. The day will be all about Andy and he’s so excited to have all the wives together in the same room. The party planner has done everything from head to toe, but Andy has been involved and he thought it would be fun to have a big Housewives party. It’s going to be amazing!”

Andy has been taping all of his WWHL episodes in Los Angeles in the month of January, seemingly awaiting the birth. And it appears several of the Housewives are on their way to L.A. now for the Bravo exec. A handful of the women have already posted on their social media hinting they are either traveling, or revealing their location in sunny California including Bethenny Frankel, Teresa Giudice, Ramona Singer, Danielle Staub, Dolores Catania, to name a few. And while a majority of the ladies have landed in So-Cal, Lisa confirmed on Instagram that she was “In Veeggaasss baby!” We managed to reach Lisa working on site at the home of her future Vanderpump Cocktail Lounge which is set to debut early 2019 on the Vegas Strip at Caesars Palace, and though she is traveling she commented, “I already gave Andy his baby shower gift along with my best wishes for his impending fatherhood!”