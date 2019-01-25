Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Slam Oscars For Only Inviting Lady Gaga & Kendrick Lamar To Perform Nominated Songs

Lin-Manuel Miranda has some words for the Academy after execs reportedly chose only 2 out of the 5 Oscar-nominated songs to be performed live on Feb. 24 when the awards show airs! Read his fiery tweet, and see which other celebs are backing him!

Lin-Manuel Miranda, 39, has a bone to pick with the Academy. The Hamilton star slammed the Oscars for its “music-less” forthcoming show, which airs on February 24. — This came after a new report by Variety claimed Academy executives and producers only chose two out of the five Oscar-nominated songs to be performed live at the awards show. He even slammed the annual show for its lack of a host, after Kevin Hart, 39, pulled out of the coveted gig after the Academy asked him to apologize for past homophobic tweets, which he had already addressed numerous times.

Miranda tweeted his frustration on January 25: “The 1st time I stayed up to watch the Oscars, it was because I LOVED The Little Mermaid & they were going to sing songs from the movie I loved on The Oscars. If true, and Poppins’ song won’t be performed, truly disappointing. Hostless AND music-less? To quote Kendrick: Damn.”

And, he wasn’t the only star unhappy with the report. Josh Gad, 37, followed suit. “Agreed. This is a very bad look,” he tweeted in response to Miranda.

The two songs the Academy reportedly chosen to be performed live are Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars” from Black Panther and Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” from A Star Is Born. As for the other three Oscar-nominated songs that were reportedly left out of the live performance lineup? — “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns, “I’ll Fight” from RBG and “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Variety reports that the other songs will likely be acknowledged only during the announcement of the song nominees.

The 1st time I stayed up to watch the Oscars, it was because I LOVED The Little Mermaid & they were going to sing songs from the movie I loved on The Oscars.

If true, and Poppins’ song won’t be performed, truly disappointing. Hostless AND music-less?

To quote Kendrick: Damn. https://t.co/BEXOy7JCId — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 25, 2019