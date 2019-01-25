Kris Jenner Shades Viral Egg Pic That Stole Kylie’s Record For Most Instagram Likes: I’m ‘Dairy Free’

Lucky for the world record egg, Kylie Jenner’s momager isn’t planning on frying any eggs on the pavement too. That’s because she decided to go ‘dairy free’ — read the hilarious diss in Kris’ latest interview.

The “world_record_egg” has met its match: Kris Jenner, 63. The account’s picture of an egg stole the accolade of “most liked image on Instagram” from Kylie, 21, with 26,225,469 likes by Jan. 14, the Guiness World Records office told HollywoodLife. It continues to grow in power and influence with now over 50.1 million likes, but momager is unbothered, of course. “You know, I just haven’t had a chance to ever discuss it there’s been so much going on,” she nonchalantly said on the Australian radio show Kyle & Jackie O on Jan. 24, but came in with the burn: “I’m trying to be a little dairy free.” Ah, there’s the Kris we know.

She later assured she was “kidding” about being “anti-egg,” and added, “It was so cute though, it was very clever, very clever.” A high compliment from the Kar-Jenner matriarch herself. Even Khloe Kardashian, 34, said that “Kris Jenner’s gonna buy that egg really soon” on the Jan. 14 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Sure, it was a joke, but we know that Kris isn’t one to let opportunity slip by! The egg, which also earned the likes of Kendall Jenner, 23, and Kylie herself, has sent waves in the IG community. Kylie’s being a good sport about it, as the makeup mogul has reposted a meme of her cracking an egg on the pavement that read, “Kylie when she see’s the world record egg account.”

Even with a shiny new title from the Guiness World Records, the little brown egg isn’t done…Kris better keep an eye on it. The @world_record_egg account shared two more photos of the egg cracking, with the most recent post being on Jan. 22. Kylie is also leaving us in suspense, as she announced on Jan. 21 that she has “something really exciting” to share soon — but will it be enough to distract from the hatching of the world record egg?