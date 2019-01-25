Interview
Kris Jenner Breaks Silence On Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Wedding After Rumors They’re Married

Someone finally asked Kris Jenner whether or not Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are married — and she (sort of) answered! Listen to the new interview here.

If Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are getting married soon, they sure haven’t spread the word! Australian radio program The Kyle and Jackie O Show tried to get Kris Jenner to spill the tea about her daughter’s potential wedding plans, but the momager played it coy. Kyle asked, point-blank, “Any wedding bells for Kylie and Travis Scott?” Kris quickly responded, “Not that I know of. So, if you hear something, you better call my cell.”

Way to deflect! Considering how Kylie was so private about her pregnancy — we didn’t even know until after she gave birth! — it seems natural that she’d keep wedding plans with Travis under wraps. But every time she and Travis call each other “husband” and “wifey,” fans keep getting more and more convinced that they’ve already tied the knot, and they’re flaunting it in our faces. One thing Kris did confirm: she thinks Kylie and Travis are “really terrific” together. Not exactly a groundbreaking revelation, but we have to agree!

There’s also the matter of Kylie’s mysterious tweet on January 21: ““I have something really exciting i get to share soon with you guys! I’ve been cooking this up for a while i can’t wait to share my new project alreadyyy.” Fans’ minds went two places — either Kylie and Travis are getting married, or Kylie’s pregnant!

Someone who isn’t getting married, though? Kris! She gushed about her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, in the interview, but explained that they’re happy with their current arrangement. No marriage certificate needed! “I think I am so happy with the way things are right now… We’ve got so much going on in so many other directions and it’s always about just getting through the week and going a million different directions,” she said. “He couldn’t be a better person in my life for everything that goes on and what we do because he kind of keeps me grounded.”