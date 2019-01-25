Kourtney Kardashian’s fashion style has had some dramatic twists & turns over the years! Check out her full evolution from 2008-2019 right here!

When it comes to fashion, Kourtney Kardashian is always stunning with her outfit choices. However, she’s definitely upped her game in the last few years, and now, her Instagram is basically hotter than ever. From sweatpants and jeans to stunning sparkling dresses, Kourtney has become easily one of the fashion world’s biggest stars out. Take a stroll down memory lane and see Kourtney’s fashion transformation happen right before your very eyes in our gallery above.

We reported earlier how Kourtney admitted that she and Kylie Jenner had a brief sisterly fight. Apparently, the two reality stars got into a spat right before Kim Kardashian‘s Christmas party. Sharing a picture of herself and Kylie cuddling at the party, which you can check out below, Kourtney captioned the pic on Instagram writing, “We had a tiny sister fight two days before this. This was our make up cuddle.🖤”

Meanwhile, when it comes to relationships, Kourtney longs for having someone by her side. “Kourtney misses being in love,” a source close to Kourtney told us. “She misses having a regular boyfriend, and she fights feelings of jealousy or envy seeing Scott and Sophia looking so happy and in love together all the time.”

