Kourtney Kardashian’s Style Evolution From ‘Mom’ Sweats To Sexy Cougar Siren — Pics

Exclusive Coverage New York - January 23 2008: (exclusive Coverage) Cover Girl and E Reality Tv (meet the Kardashians) Actress Kim Kardashian Along with Sister Kourtney Kardashian Arrive in Miami International Airport Both Girls Hit the Cell Phones and Were Text Messaging As Soon As They Landed Kim Arrived Wearing Her Panda Outfit and Than Apparently Wanted a Ride On the Luggage Cart From Vip Services Since She Was Apparently Tired From a Long Flight Kardashian Sisters Arrive in Miami International Airport. - 23 Jan 2008
Kourtney Kardashian 'Step Brothers' Film Premiere, Westwood, Los Angeles, America - 15 Jul 2008 Will Ferrell plays Brennan Huff, a sporadically employed thirty-nine-year-old who lives with his mother, Nancy (Mary Steenburgen). John C Reilly plays Dale Doback, a terminally unemployed forty-year-old who lives with his father, Robert (Richard Jenkins). When Robert and Nancy marry and move in together, Brennan and Dale are forced to live with each other as step brothers. As their narcissism and downright aggressive laziness threaten to tear the family apart, these two middle-aged, immature, overgrown boys will orchestrate an insane, elaborate plan to bring their parents back together. To pull it off, they must form an unlikely bond that will finally get them out of the house. http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0838283/
Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Kim and Kourtney Kardashian out and about, Studio City, Los Angeles, America - 12 Apr 2011 Kim and Kourtney Kardashian hit the gym in Studio City
Kourtney Kardashian Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian shooting an upcoming reality TV series, Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, America - 17 Feb 2012 Reality star Kim Kardashian out with sister Kourtney Kardashian shooting an upcoming reality series of their own. The two sisters had a cup of tea at a local coffee store and left the place after shooting the scene View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Kourtney Kardashian’s fashion style has had some dramatic twists & turns over the years! Check out her full evolution from 2008-2019 right here!

When it comes to fashion, Kourtney Kardashian is always stunning with her outfit choices. However, she’s definitely upped her game in the last few years, and now, her Instagram is basically hotter than ever. From sweatpants and jeans to stunning sparkling dresses, Kourtney has become easily one of the fashion world’s biggest stars out. Take a stroll down memory lane and see Kourtney’s fashion transformation happen right before your very eyes in our gallery above.

We reported earlier how Kourtney admitted that she and Kylie Jenner had a brief sisterly fight. Apparently, the two reality stars got into a spat right before Kim Kardashian‘s Christmas party. Sharing a picture of herself and Kylie cuddling at the party, which you can check out below, Kourtney captioned the pic on Instagram writing, “We had a tiny sister fight two days before this. This was our make up cuddle.🖤”

Meanwhile, when it comes to relationships, Kourtney longs for having someone by her side. “Kourtney misses being in love,” a source close to Kourtney told us. “She misses having a regular boyfriend, and she fights feelings of jealousy or envy seeing Scott and Sophia looking so happy and in love together all the time.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Kourtney. In the meantime, check out her style evolution over the years in our gallery above.