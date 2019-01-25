Breaking News
Kim Porter’s Cause Of Death: Coroner Confirms Diddy’s Ex Died Of Pneumonia

Kim Porter sadly died from pneumonia, her autopsy report confirms. The mom of four was just 47 years old when she passed away on Nov. 15.

It’s been more than two months since Kim Porter was tragically found dead in her California home, and her autopsy report is finally complete. Kim’s cause of death is officially a form of pneumonia called lobar pneumonia, the Coroner confirmed to TMZ on Jan. 25. When the 911 call came in about Kim on Nov. 15, it was revealed that she suffered from cardiac arrest following a bout with pneumonia, but the details surrounding her tragic passing remained vague until now. The LA County Coroner previously confirmed that Kim’s autopsy was completed on Nov. 16, but at the time, the “cause of death was deferred pending additional tests.” Kim, who was in a long term relationship with Diddy throughout the late 90s and early 2000s, was just 47 years old at the time of her death.

When she passed, Kim sadly left behind four children. She gave birth to her sonQuincy Brown, with then-partner Al B. Sure in 1991. Diddy helped raise Quincy after he and Kim got together in 1994, and the rapper had three kids of his own with Kim, as well: Christian, who was born in 1998, along with twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie, born in 2007. Diddy and Kim remained extremely close and amicable as they co-parented their children in the years since their 2007 split, and he was understandably devastated over the news of her passing.

“For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t,” he wrote on Instagram Nov. 18. “I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S***!! And I miss you so much.”

In a separate post, he also vowed to raise the family the two created together the way Kim “taught him to.” Our thoughts are with Diddy and the rest of Kim’s family and loved ones as they continue to mourn her loss.