Khloé Kardashian shared a photo on her Instagram showing her support for a potential Kanye West presidential run – see the pics inside.

While “Famous” rapper Kanye West, 41, has thrown his support to The Apprentice reality star and President Donald Trump, 72, ‘Ye has also made his own political aspirations known. Kanye has indicated he’d like to run for office someday, and when his sister-in-law and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Khloé Kardashian, 34, posted an Instagram wearing a “Kanye for President” hat, people couldn’t help but wonder if the Kardashian middle sister was hinting at a legitimate presidential run from her sister’s husband.

Khloé’s photo on her social media account showed her smiling at her camera for a series of four selfies. She sat in a car, and the picture was marked with a Jan. 24, 2019 time stamp. If Kanye would actually run for president, she’d likely back him up, since the KarJenners are big on supporting family members!

As for if Kanye will run as soon as next year? Well, he hasn’t outright come forward and said he isn’t. In Sept. 2018, ‘Ye’s friend and “All of Me” singer John Legend, 40, said in an interview with The Sun that Kanye is “serious” about running, but that John doesn’t know which party Kanye would run as. “He sees some aspects of himself in Trump and sees that Trump winning makes it feel like he could do it too,” John said in the interview. Um, well, just because you can do something, doesn’t mean you should.

However, it’s probably very unlikely that Kanye would run against our current president – ‘Ye has been pretty vocal about his support for Donald. Kanye tweeted on Jan. 1, “Trump all day” and “2024,” which could actually hint at his desire to run for president after the next election, instead.

We’re looking forward to watching the upcoming election, though – with Democrats like Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, 69, California Senator Kamala Harris, 54, and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, 52, running, it’ll surely be a historic and interesting race against the sitting president with or without Kanye!