Kate Gosselin Mom-Shamed For Helping Kids With Science Project: ‘Why Are You Doing It For Them?’

Kate Gosselin is in hot water with other moms for allegedly helping finish her kids’ science projects. We’ve got their harsh reaction to her Instagram humble brag.

Kate Gosselin tried to be mom of the year by helping five of her six sextuplets with their science projects, but the 43-year-old ended up getting mom-shamed for doing all the heavy lifting. The mother of eight posted a photo of printouts featuring bold lettered phrases such as “Real World Application,” “Process,” “Conclusion” and other terms meant to be part of story boards along with a paper-cutter and bright yellow cardboard background that made it look as if she was doing the work for her eighth grade children.

“Just buried in Science Fair projects over here…this time of year is truly a joy for all of us🙄!” she captioned a series of Instagram photos on Jan. 23, along with the hashtags ” #LastYearOfScienceFair #CallsForACelebration🎉 and #WorkHardAndGetDone.” Other moms got judgy about how involved she was in their school projects.

“Wouldn’t be so bad if you let them do their own projects. They’re very capable. Not perfect is okay.They are almost 15-years-old…I doubt they need your help as much as you like to think they do. It’s their project, not yours,” one person wrote in the IG post’s comments while another added “Why are you doing the work for them????” Most thought that she was doing the work for the 14-year-old sextuplets that live with her: Hannah, Joel, Aaden, Alexis and Leah. Kate’s ex husband Jon Gosselin has custody of their sibling Collin. Others thought that Kate might have been helping her 18-year-old high school senior twins Mady and Cara. “I don’t think 18-year-olds need mommy’s help with a science project,” one person wrote.

The comments weren’t all bad for Kate. Many praised her for being a hands-on mom and helping her kids with their school work. “I remember them days with my daughter! Some parents never cared to help their children, way to go Kate for being a FANTASTIC mom!! Love you!!” one fan commented while another wrote “Oh, I hated that time of year! I had 6 kids, different ages. But it was stressful! Celebrate them being done and over!”