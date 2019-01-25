It’s Paris Fashion Week, and all over the world, stars have stunned in their best dresses and suits this week. See the top outfits below!



Karlie Kloss was breathtaking in a Dior gown with sheer skirt during the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 21. It was one of our favorite looks of all time on her! Also in Paris, Pamela Anderson looked like royalty in a one shoulder gown at the 17th ‘Diner De La Mode’ to Benefit Sidaction on January 24. She wore the Aelis Couture look to perfection!

Rita Ora wore a wild animal print Dundas dress at the launch of her own footwear collaboration — Giuseppe for Rita Ora, at Saks Fifth Avenue in Los Angeles. Despite the rainy weather, Victoria Beckham looked polished and perfect in a red suit (her own design) while in New York City promoting her athleisure collaboration with Reebok.

Jessica Szohr (where has she been?!) looked gorgeous in a floral mini at the LA Art Show opening night gala in Los Angeles on Jan. 23. At the same event, Peyton List looked gorgeous in a satin navy gown. We love her with dark hair! Emily Blunt shined in Gucci, at the premiere event of Mary Poppins Returns in Tokyo, Japan on January 23. Her hair was pulled into a sleek ponytail by Laini Reeves and her shimmering makeup was done by Jenn Streicher.

Anne Hathaway was STUNNING in a colorful Givenchy skirt at the Serenity film premiere in New York this week. We were there and spoke to her on the carpet! Also in NYC, Gina Rodriguez wore a red coat and red shoes (very Meghan Markle) while heading to appear on The View on Jan. 22. See more of the best looks of the week in the gallery attached above!