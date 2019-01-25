Feuds
Kanye West Reignites Jay-Z Feud With New Lawsuits: I Helped ‘Revitalize’ His Career

Kanye West Suing JAY-Z
Shutterstock
Kanye West is sporting fresh cut lines in his hair as he arrives at his office in Calabasas.
Chance the Rapper, center, and Kanye West listen during a "pull-up" rally for Enyia Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Chicago.
Kanye West during a "pull-up" rally Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Chicago.
Kanye West is seated while meeting with President Donald Trump and others in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington
And we’re back to square one. After calling a truce in Sept. 2018, Kanye West reportedly fired off two lawsuits against JAY-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records and EMI on Jan. 25. Here’s why!

Kanye West, 41, apparently has unfinished business with JAY-Z, 49. The Life of Pablo rapper wants to claim his rightful earnings, because he allegedly filed two lawsuits against JAY-Z’s record companies Roc-A-Fella Records and EMI April Music on Jan. 25, according to TMZ. Ye was a major influence in both companies  — in one of the alleged lawsuits, Kanye claimed that he signed an exclusive recording agreement with Roc-A-Fella, which he began producing for in 2000, and wants a “declaration of rights.” The other lawsuit claims that Kanye signed a contract with EMI in 2003 (before The College Dropout launched him to fame) and that the company still owns rights to more than 200 songs that Ye wrote or co-wrote by 2011. HollywoodLife has reached out to Kanye and JAY-Z’s reps for comment.

The rest of this alleged legal feud is a mystery, as the report explains that both suits are “heavily redacted” — but the big takeaway is that Ye reportedly wants more rights and more money! So, his feud with JAY-Z is presumably back on. Their relationship began in 2000 when Roc-A-Fella Records recruited Kanye, then a fresh face, to produce JAY-Z’s track “This Can’t Be Life,” found on the 2000 album The Dynasty: Roc La Familia. He went on to produce four songs on JAY-Z’s 2001 album, The Blueprint — he even credited himself for “helping revitalize Jay-Z’s career” for lending the helping hand, according to The Blast’s report from today! Fast forward a decade, and Kanye and JAY-Z released a joint album, Watch the Throne. 

But their friendship began to falter afterwards. JAY-Z and wife Beyoncé, 37, were no-shows at Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s 2014 wedding. In 2016, Kim was robbed at gun-point in Paris and Kanye called out JAY-Z and Beyoncé for not checking in on them afterwards, in person. And then JAY-Z dissed his former buddy in his 2017 track, “Kill JAY-Z,” rapping, “But you ain’t the same, this ain’t KumbaYe / But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye / You gave him 20 million without blinkin’ / He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f*** was he thinkin’?”

Afterwards, Kanye left JAY-Z’s streaming service he founded, Tidal, over a money dispute…experiencing déjà vu? They’ve briefly made peace since, like when Kimye attended Blue Ivy’s birthday party in Sept. 2017 and when Kanye posted a photo of JAY-Z and Bey the year after, declaring them to be “famleeeeee.” We’re not expecting such sentimental posts on Ye’s feed now!