Kanye West Reignites Jay-Z Feud With New Lawsuits: I Helped ‘Revitalize’ His Career

And we’re back to square one. After calling a truce in Sept. 2018, Kanye West reportedly fired off two lawsuits against JAY-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records and EMI on Jan. 25. Here’s why!

Kanye West, 41, apparently has unfinished business with JAY-Z, 49. The Life of Pablo rapper wants to claim his rightful earnings, because he allegedly filed two lawsuits against JAY-Z’s record companies Roc-A-Fella Records and EMI April Music on Jan. 25, according to TMZ. Ye was a major influence in both companies — in one of the alleged lawsuits, Kanye claimed that he signed an exclusive recording agreement with Roc-A-Fella, which he began producing for in 2000, and wants a “declaration of rights.” The other lawsuit claims that Kanye signed a contract with EMI in 2003 (before The College Dropout launched him to fame) and that the company still owns rights to more than 200 songs that Ye wrote or co-wrote by 2011. HollywoodLife has reached out to Kanye and JAY-Z’s reps for comment.

The rest of this alleged legal feud is a mystery, as the report explains that both suits are “heavily redacted” — but the big takeaway is that Ye reportedly wants more rights and more money! So, his feud with JAY-Z is presumably back on. Their relationship began in 2000 when Roc-A-Fella Records recruited Kanye, then a fresh face, to produce JAY-Z’s track “This Can’t Be Life,” found on the 2000 album The Dynasty: Roc La Familia. He went on to produce four songs on JAY-Z’s 2001 album, The Blueprint — he even credited himself for “helping revitalize Jay-Z’s career” for lending the helping hand, according to The Blast’s report from today! Fast forward a decade, and Kanye and JAY-Z released a joint album, Watch the Throne.

But their friendship began to falter afterwards. JAY-Z and wife Beyoncé, 37, were no-shows at Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s 2014 wedding. In 2016, Kim was robbed at gun-point in Paris and Kanye called out JAY-Z and Beyoncé for not checking in on them afterwards, in person. And then JAY-Z dissed his former buddy in his 2017 track, “Kill JAY-Z,” rapping, “But you ain’t the same, this ain’t KumbaYe / But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye / You gave him 20 million without blinkin’ / He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f*** was he thinkin’?”

Afterwards, Kanye left JAY-Z’s streaming service he founded, Tidal, over a money dispute…experiencing déjà vu? They’ve briefly made peace since, like when Kimye attended Blue Ivy’s birthday party in Sept. 2017 and when Kanye posted a photo of JAY-Z and Bey the year after, declaring them to be “famleeeeee.” We’re not expecting such sentimental posts on Ye’s feed now!