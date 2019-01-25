Kanye West Flaunts Wild Tiger-Striped Hair Makeover — See Pic

The latest shocker on Kanye West’s head isn’t a MAGA hat — it’s a bunch of tiger stripes! See the rapper sport a wild new ‘do the morning after The Game rapped explicit details about his wife, Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West, 41, proves you can do a lot with a buzzed head, as he’s now rocking tiger stripes — or, at a certain angle, a crop circle. The “I Love It” rapper debuted his new hairdo while strolling into his Calabasas office on Jan. 25, and it’s one of his most intricate looks yet. Before the haircut, he’s been rocking cropped blonde hair as of late, so it’s quite a change of scenery. See the makeover below! A MAGA hat, or even a “Kanye For President” cap that sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian wore just the day prior, wasn’t blocking the fresh cut, so you can get a good look.

It’s not the first time Kanye gave his barber the green light for a dramatic transformation, as he dyed his hair pink in Feb. 2018 — the same time his wife Kim Kardashian, 38, was also rocking the bubblegum color! His history of hair transformations is almost as long as The Life of Pablo tracklist, as we’ve also seen Ye experiment with yellow and pink, tribal patterns, arrows, and so forth.

But as always, Ye’s facial expression remains decidedly ambiguous in the picture below. So, it’s hard to tell if he’s bothered by The Game’s new lyrics that were teased just the night prior. The rapper dropped some NSFW details about Ye’s wife, who once upon a time dated The Game, according to TMZ. “I held Kim Kardashian by her throat n****/I made her swallow my kids until she choked ni***,” The Game rapped in the unreleased track, which Shalynda Jai (assistant to record producer Eric Bellinger) shared to Instagram on Jan. 24. Well, at least Kanye got an apology…sort of. “I should apologize, ’cause ‘Ye my folks ni***,” The Game added.

Not a fan of Kanye’s latest hair experimentation? There’s plenty of throwback Ye photos to reminisce on in HollywoodLife’s gallery above!