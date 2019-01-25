K-Pop Group BLANC7 Sadly Disbands 2 Yrs. After Debut: See The Members’ Emotional Messages

Unfortunately, Korean boy group BLANC7 has broken up. Click inside for what the members had to say about the band’s split.

Sometimes, things just don’t work out. Korean pop group BLANC7 broke up within just two years of becoming a band, in March 2017. They released three albums: “Prism” and “Worldwide” in 2017, and “Take Off” in 2018. The group had seven members and were signed by Jackpot Entertainment.

The band shared messages on social media, spreading the news of the split. “Hello, this is BLANC7’s Teno Hwang Euijeong [27],” the post read, according to a translation provided by Soompi. “On January 24, 2019, BLANC7 disbanded. I’m truly grateful to PRISM [what they called their fans]! Although I can’t reply to your posts of support and DMs, I’m grateful for each and every one of you. And lastly to our members, you’ve worked hard!” K-Kid, 24, said in his message that he’d show fans “a lot of new sides” of him in the future – so we guess we’ll see more from him! That’s something to look forward to for fans, at least!

D.L., 26, shared his own message as well. “I experienced both a lot of happy moments and a lot of difficult moments that were hard to endure, but I’m grateful that you always loved me more than I deserve,” he said. “I’m grateful to our members too, for being together with me during that time, and all of our time together was precious and happy. Thank you to everyone who supported us!”

Former band member Spax, 26, used the opportunity to come forward about his “hard time” while in the group. But, he said he wanted to vocalize his appreciation for fans who supported him even when he was tired. Spax also gave hope that this wouldn’t be the last we hear from him, too: “I don’t know if it will take time, but I will stand in front of you once again!”

We hope that the band members continue to do whatever they love doing as individuals, whether that’s performing in another group or as a solo artist, or something outside of the entertainment industry altogether.