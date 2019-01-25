Jack & Jack’s album has finally arrived! ‘A Good Friend Is Nice’ dropped Jan. 25, and it’s absolutely epic. Fans are so psyched about the duo’s debut album, as they should be!

Jack & Jack’s debut album, A Good Friend Is Nice, is everything we have ever wanted and more. The dynamic and very talented duo, a.k.a. BFFs Jack Gilinsky, 22, and Jack Johnson, 22, have included 12 songs on their album, including their lead single, “No One Compares To You.” Jack & Jack are set to embark on their Good Friends Are Nice tour in February 2019. The duo have concerts planned all across North America and Europe.

The album has become an instant hit with fans. Jack & Jack’s followers are so proud that the boys have finally released their debut album. The wait has been worth it! One fan tweeted: “I’ve waited six years for this. six years. ten year old me is sobbing. I’m honestly so glad it took this long for a full album to come out cause they are the best songs the boys have released so far. I’m so proud you don’t even understand.” Another fan wrote, “I’m in love with u both since 2014. I love all the eps, all your songs! The album is soooo good Amazinh vocals, all the lyrics are so precious, and well, YOU GUYS DID IT I’ve been here since a long time and u guys have no idea of how proud I am lots of love.”

The duo has come a long way since their Vine days. Their music career has been quite the journey, and these two best friends have always been by each other’s side. “I’ve always felt the exact same towards Jack J, you know I feel like he’s always been right by my side and I’ve known that, It was never a question in my mind,” Jack G told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY back 2017. “That is my best friend and I know for a fact he’s always going to have my back. I have the utmost respect for him.” Jack J added, “Jack and I have been best friends for 16 years. I know who he is as a person at the end of the day.” Congratulations on the album, Jack & Jack!