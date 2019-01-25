GLAAD Media Awards Nominations 2019: ‘Boy Erased,’ ‘The Favourite,’ ‘Love Simon,’ & More

What pieces of media this year excelled in LGBTQ+ inclusion and stories? Find out which were nominated at GLAAD Media Awards 2019 – details inside!

The GLAAD Media Awards honor works of art each year that include LGBTQ+ folks and the community at large. The award show celebrates television shows, movies, music, journalism, comic books, and more that showcase stories with queer narratives, thus marking the importance of telling LGBTQ+ stories and having representation in media. The Beverly Hills show will be on March 28, and the New York City show on May 4.

For the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards, Pose actress M.J. Rodriguez, 28, and Crazy Rich Asians actor Nico Santos, 39, introduced the nominations on Facebook Live at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 25. Read below for the full list of nominations this year!

Outstanding Film – Wide Release

Blockers

Crazy Rich Asians

Deadpool 2

The Girl in the Spider’s Web

Love, Simon

Outstanding Film – Limited Release

1985

Boy Erased

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Disobedience

The Favourite

Hearts Beat Loud

A Kid Like Jake

The Miseducation of Cameron Post

Saturday Church

We the Animals

Outstanding Comedy Series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Modern Family

One Day at a Time

Schitt’s Creek

Superstore

This Close

Vida

Will & Grace

Outstanding Drama Series

Billions

Black Lightning

Grey’s Anatomy

Handmaid’s Tale

Instinct

Pose

Shadowhunters

Star

Supergirl

Wynonna Earp

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series without a regular LBGTQ character)

“King in the North” Fresh off the Boat

“Prom” Fuller House

“Service” Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

“She” The Good Doctor

“Someplace Other Than Here” The Guest Book

Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Life-Size 2

Sense8

A Very English Scandal

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming

Adventure Time

Andi Mack

Anne with an E

She-Ra

Steven Universe

Outstanding Documentary

Believer

Call Her Ganda

My House

Quiet Heroes

When the Beat Drops

Outstanding Reality Program

American Idol

I Am Jazz

Love & Hip Hop

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Music Artist

Brandi Carlile, By the Way, I Forgive You

Brockhampton, Iridescence

Christine and the Queens, Chris

Hayley Kiyoko, Expectations

Janelle Monáe, Dirty Computer

Kim Petras, Turn Off the Light, Vol. 1

Shea Diamond, Seen It All

Sophie, Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides

Troye Sivan, Bloom

Years & Years, Palo Santo

Outstanding Comic Book

Batwoman by Marguerite Bennett, K. Perkins, Scott Godlewski, Fernando Blanco, John Rauch, Deron Bennett (DC Comics)

Bingo Love by Tee Franklin, Jenn St-onge, Joy San, Cardinal Rae (Image Comics)

Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles by Mark Russell, Mike Feehan, Mark Morales, Sean Parsons, José Marzan Jr. Paul Mounts, Dave Sharpe (DC Comics)

Fence by C.S. Pacat, Johanna the Mad, Joana LaFuente, Jim Campbell (BOOM! Studios)

Iceman by Sina Grace, Robert Gill, Nathan Stockman, Ed Tadeo, Rachelle Rosenberg, Federico Blee, Joe Sabino (Marvel Comics)

Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass by Lilah Sturges, Polterink, Jim Campbell (BOOM! Studios)

Oh S&!t It’s Kim & Kim by Magdalene Visaggio, Eva Cabrera, Claudia Aguirre, Zakk Saam (Black Mask Comics)

Runaways by Rainbow Rowell, Kris Anka, David Lafuente, Takeshi Miyazawa, Matthew Wilson, Triona Tree Farrell, Jim Campbell, Michael Garland, Joe Caramagna (Marvel Comics)

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra by Kieron Gillen, Simon Spurrier, Emilio Laiso, Kev Walker, Marc Deering, Rachelle Rosenberg, Java Tartaglia, Joe Caramagna, Travis Lanham (Marvel Comics)

Strangers in Paradise XXV by Terry Moore (Abstract Studio)

Outstanding Video Game

Assassin’s Creed: Oydssey

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset

Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

The Sims Mobile

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

“Mike Pence and ‘A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo'” Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

“NRA Problems, Chicken Bone Problems, Birmingham Problems” Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas

“Trans Rights Under Attack” Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

“Troye Sivan Hopes ‘Boy Erased’ Reaches All Parents” The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

“Valedictorian Seth Owen” The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine

“Conversion Therapy: God Only Knows” CBS Sunday Morning

“Gender: The Space Between” CBS News

“Legacy of Hope” Nightline

“Respect” SC Featured

“South Texas Pride” KSAT News

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

“Historic Number of LGBTQ Candidates on Ballots This Year” NBC Nightly News

“Mississippi Town Denies Pride Parade” Vice News Tonight

“Olympian Adam Rippon” New Day

“Same-sex Couple Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling” CNN Tonight with Don Lemon

“Trump: ‘Looking Very Seriously’ at Changing Transgender Definition” Velshi & Ruhle

Outstanding Newspaper Article

“He Took a Drug to Prevent AIDS. Then He Couldn’t Get Disability Insurance.” by Donald G. McNeil Jr. (The New York Times)

“LGBTQ Parents Challenge Stereotypes in China” by Sue-Lin Wong, Jason Lee (Reuters)

“‘More Than Fear’: Brazil’s LGBT Community Dreads Looming Bolsonaro Presidency” by Marina Lopes (The Washington Post)

“Pistons’ Reggie Bullock to Transgender Community: ‘I see y’all as people that I love'” by Malika Andrews (Chicago Tribune)

“Transgender Students Asked Betsy DeVos for Help. Here’s What happened.” by Caitlin Emma (Politico)

Outstanding Magazine Article

“21 Transgender Stars, Creators Sound Off on Hollywood: ‘I Want to Portray These Characters, and I’m Ready'” by Chris Gardner, Rebecca Sun, Lindsay Weinberg, Joelle Goldstein, Bryan White (The Hollywood Reporter)

“Can a Transgender Woman Get Justice in Texas?” by Nate Blakeslee (Texas Monthly)

“Ex-Scientologist Michelle LeClair Says Church Officials Humiliated Her After She Came Out as Gay” by Johnny Dodd, Tierney McAfee (People)

“Lena Waithe is Changing the Game” by Jacqueline Woodson (Vanity Fair)

“They are the Champions” by Katie Barnes (ESPN The Magazine)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

Billboard

Ebony

Entertainment Weekly

GQ

Variety

Outstanding Digital Journalism Article

“Across U.S., LGBTQ Christians Try to Change Hearts and Minds From the Pews” by Julie Compton (NBCNews.com)

“Bermuda Same-sex Marriage Ban Means Trouble for Tourism and Cruise Ships” by Ryan Ruggiero (CNBC.com)

“Deadnamed” by Lucas Waldron, Ken Schwencke (ProPublica.org)

“LGBTQ Caravan Migrants Marry While Waiting for Asylum in Tijuana” by Sarah Kinosian (INTOmore.com)

“Workplaces Need to Prepare for the Non-Binary Future” by Samantha Allen (TheDailyBeast.com)

Outstanding Digital Journalism

“I Was Jailed for Raising the Pride Flag in Egypt” by Amro Helmy (Buzzfeed Video)

“The Latinx Drag Queens Spearheading HIV Activism on the Border” by Paola Ramos (Vice.com)

“March for Our Lives and LGBT activism: ‘They’re definitely linked for me,’ says Emma González” by Beth Greenfield (Yahoo! Lifestyle)

“Marielle and Monica: The LGBT Activists Resisting Bolsonaro’s Brazil” by Fabio Erdos, Marina Costa, Charlie Phillips, Jacqueline Edenbrow (TheGuardian.com)

“Trans Model Aaron Philip is Making a Space for Disabilities on the Runway” (NowThis)

Outstanding Blog

Gays With Kids

Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters

My Fabulous Disease

Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents

TransGriot

Special Recognition

Nanette (Netflix)

TransMilitary (Logo)

Outstanding Scripted Television Series (Spanish Language)

Elite (Netflix)

Mi familia perfecta (Telemundo)

Mi marido tiene más familia (Univision)

Papá a toda madre (Univision)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine (Spanish Language)

“Denuncian trabas migratorias contra la comunidad transgénero” Un Nuevo Dia (Telemundo)

“Entrevista con Luis Sandoval para National Coming Out Day” Despierta América (Univision)

“La primera escuela para niños transgénero de Chile” Nuestro Mundo (CNN en Español)

“No es fácil en EEUU ser un gay latino” Noticias Telemundo Mediodía (Telemundo)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment (Spanish Language)

“Entrevista con Pat ‘Cacahuate’ Manuel” NoticiasYa Tampa Bay (Univision)

“LAFC Pride Republic” Noticiero Univision Los Ángeles (Univision)

“Madre hispana lucha contra un agresivo cáncer seno” Noticias Univision Arizona (Univision)

“Primera Pareja Gay en Casarse en un Consulado Mexicano” Noticias Telemundo Mediodía (Telemundo)

“Transpesina” Univision 21 Fresno (Univision)

Outstanding Digital Journalism (Spanish Language)

“Apoyo y recursos para jóvenes LGBTQ y sus familias” por Virginia Gaglianone (LaOpinion.com)

“Así pinta la televisión hispana a los personajes LGBTQ, una representación preocupante” por Daniel Shoer Roth (ElNuevoHerald.com)

“Dallas: Para jóvenes LGBT con DACA, la lucha ha sido salir de dos clósets” por Jenny Manrique (AlDiaDallas.com)

“De la censura a la celebración: la historia de una exposición queer en Brasil” por Ernesto Londoño (NewYorkTimes.com/es)

“Desaliento y miedo en medio de celebración del Orgullo LGBT en NYC” por José Martínez (ElDiarioNY.com)

Special Recognition (Spanish Language)

“House of Mamis” (INTOmore.com)

We can’t wait to see who will win at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards!