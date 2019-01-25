GLAAD Media Awards Nominations 2019: ‘Boy Erased,’ ‘The Favourite,’ ‘Love Simon,’ & More
What pieces of media this year excelled in LGBTQ+ inclusion and stories? Find out which were nominated at GLAAD Media Awards 2019 – details inside!
The GLAAD Media Awards honor works of art each year that include LGBTQ+ folks and the community at large. The award show celebrates television shows, movies, music, journalism, comic books, and more that showcase stories with queer narratives, thus marking the importance of telling LGBTQ+ stories and having representation in media. The Beverly Hills show will be on March 28, and the New York City show on May 4.
For the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards, Pose actress M.J. Rodriguez, 28, and Crazy Rich Asians actor Nico Santos, 39, introduced the nominations on Facebook Live at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 25. Read below for the full list of nominations this year!
Outstanding Film – Wide Release
Blockers
Crazy Rich Asians
Deadpool 2
The Girl in the Spider’s Web
Love, Simon
Outstanding Film – Limited Release
1985
Boy Erased
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Disobedience
The Favourite
Hearts Beat Loud
A Kid Like Jake
The Miseducation of Cameron Post
Saturday Church
We the Animals
Outstanding Comedy Series
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Modern Family
One Day at a Time
Schitt’s Creek
Superstore
This Close
Vida
Will & Grace
Outstanding Drama Series
Billions
Black Lightning
Grey’s Anatomy
Handmaid’s Tale
Instinct
Pose
Shadowhunters
Star
Supergirl
Wynonna Earp
Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series without a regular LBGTQ character)
“King in the North” Fresh off the Boat
“Prom” Fuller House
“Service” Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
“She” The Good Doctor
“Someplace Other Than Here” The Guest Book
Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Life-Size 2
Sense8
A Very English Scandal
Outstanding Kids & Family Programming
Adventure Time
Andi Mack
Anne with an E
She-Ra
Steven Universe
Outstanding Documentary
Believer
Call Her Ganda
My House
Quiet Heroes
When the Beat Drops
Outstanding Reality Program
American Idol
I Am Jazz
Love & Hip Hop
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Music Artist
Brandi Carlile, By the Way, I Forgive You
Brockhampton, Iridescence
Christine and the Queens, Chris
Hayley Kiyoko, Expectations
Janelle Monáe, Dirty Computer
Kim Petras, Turn Off the Light, Vol. 1
Shea Diamond, Seen It All
Sophie, Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides
Troye Sivan, Bloom
Years & Years, Palo Santo
Outstanding Comic Book
Batwoman by Marguerite Bennett, K. Perkins, Scott Godlewski, Fernando Blanco, John Rauch, Deron Bennett (DC Comics)
Bingo Love by Tee Franklin, Jenn St-onge, Joy San, Cardinal Rae (Image Comics)
Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles by Mark Russell, Mike Feehan, Mark Morales, Sean Parsons, José Marzan Jr. Paul Mounts, Dave Sharpe (DC Comics)
Fence by C.S. Pacat, Johanna the Mad, Joana LaFuente, Jim Campbell (BOOM! Studios)
Iceman by Sina Grace, Robert Gill, Nathan Stockman, Ed Tadeo, Rachelle Rosenberg, Federico Blee, Joe Sabino (Marvel Comics)
Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass by Lilah Sturges, Polterink, Jim Campbell (BOOM! Studios)
Oh S&!t It’s Kim & Kim by Magdalene Visaggio, Eva Cabrera, Claudia Aguirre, Zakk Saam (Black Mask Comics)
Runaways by Rainbow Rowell, Kris Anka, David Lafuente, Takeshi Miyazawa, Matthew Wilson, Triona Tree Farrell, Jim Campbell, Michael Garland, Joe Caramagna (Marvel Comics)
Star Wars: Doctor Aphra by Kieron Gillen, Simon Spurrier, Emilio Laiso, Kev Walker, Marc Deering, Rachelle Rosenberg, Java Tartaglia, Joe Caramagna, Travis Lanham (Marvel Comics)
Strangers in Paradise XXV by Terry Moore (Abstract Studio)
Outstanding Video Game
Assassin’s Creed: Oydssey
The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset
Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
The Sims Mobile
Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode
“Mike Pence and ‘A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo'” Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
“NRA Problems, Chicken Bone Problems, Birmingham Problems” Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas
“Trans Rights Under Attack” Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
“Troye Sivan Hopes ‘Boy Erased’ Reaches All Parents” The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
“Valedictorian Seth Owen” The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine
“Conversion Therapy: God Only Knows” CBS Sunday Morning
“Gender: The Space Between” CBS News
“Legacy of Hope” Nightline
“Respect” SC Featured
“South Texas Pride” KSAT News
Outstanding TV Journalism Segment
“Historic Number of LGBTQ Candidates on Ballots This Year” NBC Nightly News
“Mississippi Town Denies Pride Parade” Vice News Tonight
“Olympian Adam Rippon” New Day
“Same-sex Couple Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling” CNN Tonight with Don Lemon
“Trump: ‘Looking Very Seriously’ at Changing Transgender Definition” Velshi & Ruhle
Outstanding Newspaper Article
“He Took a Drug to Prevent AIDS. Then He Couldn’t Get Disability Insurance.” by Donald G. McNeil Jr. (The New York Times)
“LGBTQ Parents Challenge Stereotypes in China” by Sue-Lin Wong, Jason Lee (Reuters)
“‘More Than Fear’: Brazil’s LGBT Community Dreads Looming Bolsonaro Presidency” by Marina Lopes (The Washington Post)
“Pistons’ Reggie Bullock to Transgender Community: ‘I see y’all as people that I love'” by Malika Andrews (Chicago Tribune)
“Transgender Students Asked Betsy DeVos for Help. Here’s What happened.” by Caitlin Emma (Politico)
Outstanding Magazine Article
“21 Transgender Stars, Creators Sound Off on Hollywood: ‘I Want to Portray These Characters, and I’m Ready'” by Chris Gardner, Rebecca Sun, Lindsay Weinberg, Joelle Goldstein, Bryan White (The Hollywood Reporter)
“Can a Transgender Woman Get Justice in Texas?” by Nate Blakeslee (Texas Monthly)
“Ex-Scientologist Michelle LeClair Says Church Officials Humiliated Her After She Came Out as Gay” by Johnny Dodd, Tierney McAfee (People)
“Lena Waithe is Changing the Game” by Jacqueline Woodson (Vanity Fair)
“They are the Champions” by Katie Barnes (ESPN The Magazine)
Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage
Billboard
Ebony
Entertainment Weekly
GQ
Variety
Outstanding Digital Journalism Article
“Across U.S., LGBTQ Christians Try to Change Hearts and Minds From the Pews” by Julie Compton (NBCNews.com)
“Bermuda Same-sex Marriage Ban Means Trouble for Tourism and Cruise Ships” by Ryan Ruggiero (CNBC.com)
“Deadnamed” by Lucas Waldron, Ken Schwencke (ProPublica.org)
“LGBTQ Caravan Migrants Marry While Waiting for Asylum in Tijuana” by Sarah Kinosian (INTOmore.com)
“Workplaces Need to Prepare for the Non-Binary Future” by Samantha Allen (TheDailyBeast.com)
Outstanding Digital Journalism
“I Was Jailed for Raising the Pride Flag in Egypt” by Amro Helmy (Buzzfeed Video)
“The Latinx Drag Queens Spearheading HIV Activism on the Border” by Paola Ramos (Vice.com)
“March for Our Lives and LGBT activism: ‘They’re definitely linked for me,’ says Emma González” by Beth Greenfield (Yahoo! Lifestyle)
“Marielle and Monica: The LGBT Activists Resisting Bolsonaro’s Brazil” by Fabio Erdos, Marina Costa, Charlie Phillips, Jacqueline Edenbrow (TheGuardian.com)
“Trans Model Aaron Philip is Making a Space for Disabilities on the Runway” (NowThis)
Outstanding Blog
Gays With Kids
Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters
My Fabulous Disease
Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents
TransGriot
Special Recognition
Nanette (Netflix)
TransMilitary (Logo)
Outstanding Scripted Television Series (Spanish Language)
Elite (Netflix)
Mi familia perfecta (Telemundo)
Mi marido tiene más familia (Univision)
Papá a toda madre (Univision)
Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine (Spanish Language)
“Denuncian trabas migratorias contra la comunidad transgénero” Un Nuevo Dia (Telemundo)
“Entrevista con Luis Sandoval para National Coming Out Day” Despierta América (Univision)
“La primera escuela para niños transgénero de Chile” Nuestro Mundo (CNN en Español)
“No es fácil en EEUU ser un gay latino” Noticias Telemundo Mediodía (Telemundo)
Outstanding TV Journalism Segment (Spanish Language)
“Entrevista con Pat ‘Cacahuate’ Manuel” NoticiasYa Tampa Bay (Univision)
“LAFC Pride Republic” Noticiero Univision Los Ángeles (Univision)
“Madre hispana lucha contra un agresivo cáncer seno” Noticias Univision Arizona (Univision)
“Primera Pareja Gay en Casarse en un Consulado Mexicano” Noticias Telemundo Mediodía (Telemundo)
“Transpesina” Univision 21 Fresno (Univision)
Outstanding Digital Journalism (Spanish Language)
“Apoyo y recursos para jóvenes LGBTQ y sus familias” por Virginia Gaglianone (LaOpinion.com)
“Así pinta la televisión hispana a los personajes LGBTQ, una representación preocupante” por Daniel Shoer Roth (ElNuevoHerald.com)
“Dallas: Para jóvenes LGBT con DACA, la lucha ha sido salir de dos clósets” por Jenny Manrique (AlDiaDallas.com)
“De la censura a la celebración: la historia de una exposición queer en Brasil” por Ernesto Londoño (NewYorkTimes.com/es)
“Desaliento y miedo en medio de celebración del Orgullo LGBT en NYC” por José Martínez (ElDiarioNY.com)
Special Recognition (Spanish Language)
“House of Mamis” (INTOmore.com)
We can’t wait to see who will win at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards!