George Clooney ‘Happier Than Ever’ With Amal & Their Kids Amid Split Rumors: He ‘Adores Being A Family Man’

George Clooney’s life is much different now thanks to his marriage with Amal, but not for the reasons the split rumors are saying — HL has EXCLUSIVE details!

George Clooney’s rep already shut down the rumors that the Ocean’s Eleven actor was left behind on his England estate and “bombarding” wife Amal, 40, with texts to see their 1-year-old twins Ella and Alexander. “The story is made up,” the rep told HollywoodLife — but we now have even more details as to why the $520 million divorce narrative is fictional! “George is happier than he’s ever been,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY tells us, contrary to what sources told Radar Online on Jan. 23. “He has the perfect family he never knew he wanted” — and no, they’re not hiding away on the Italian island of Sardinia!

George’s home life is going so good, our source is actually surprised George waited until the silver fox age of 57 to have kids. “When he talks about Amal and the kids, the way he lights up, it’s actually shocking that he avoided it for so long because he clearly adores being a family man,” our insider explains. And don’t take it as a bad sign that the Oscar-winner isn’t frequently photographed with his usual A-list crowd like before!

“He’s done a complete turnaround,” our source adds. “He used to have this raging social life and now he couldn’t care less, all he wants to do is spend his free time with his wife and kids and he’s actually quite thrilled by it all.” One way George embraces being a dad is by incorporating his acting chops into playtime — recall that this is the voice of Mr. Fox!

“Apparently his favorite thing these days is story time with the twins,” our source continues. “They’re at the age where they’re really understanding language so it’s a lot of fun for George, he does different voices and the whole bit.” And we know that seeing the twins with George delights Amal! She called it the “greatest joy” of her life during her touching tribute to her husband before he picked up the Lifetime Achievement Award at the American Film Institute in June 2018.