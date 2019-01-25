Elizabeth & Andrei: ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Welcome 1st Child Together — It’s A Girl

And baby makes three! Elizabeth just gave birth to her and Andrei’s first baby! Here’s what we know about the ’90 Day Fiance’ couple’s exciting news!… And, their baby girl’s name is SO cute!

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet‘s family just got a little bit bigger — and a whole lot cuter! The 90 Day Fiance couple welcomed their first baby — a girl, named Eleanor Louise Castravet — on January 23, according to E! News, and we couldn’t be happier for them. “We are so blessed to finally meet our baby girl, Eleanor Louise!” the proud parents shared in a statement, via E!. “We welcomed her on January 23rd at 6:13 a.m., weighing in at 6-lbs. 11-oz. This is such joyful and amazing moment for us. We have never felt this rewarded in our lives and we are looking forward to our bright future as a family of three. Thank you so much to our fans for their continued support and love during our journey.”

The couple’s pregnancy announcement came way back in October, after Elizabeth’s brother had accidentally spilled the beans on a radio show. Whoops! But with the help of TLC, the couple confirmed the exciting news on their own with a sweet Instagram video. “Really exciting news,” Elizabeth said. “We are so happy that we can finally share with you guys that we are expecting.” And with that, her S.O. lowered the camera to show off her baby bump. Aw!

And as if that news wasn’t major enough, Andrei added, “On top of that, it’s a baby girl.” After thanking their fans for their love and support, the couple kissed and closed the video. But from that point on, their Instagram accounts were full of baby bump pics galore! Elizabeth was cradling her gorgeous budding belly all pregnancy long, and she looked amazing. Whether she went glam in a skintight dress or comfy in a sweater, she always had the biggest smile on her face. And now that her newborn daughter is here, we bet she’s even more excited than she ever thought possible.

The two tied the knot in Oct. 2017 and didn’t waste any time starting their family. They were expecting within their first year as man and wife. Yay!

We’re so happy for them and can’t wait for Elizabeth and Andrei to tackle parenthood together. They’re going to do an amazing job raising their baby girl!