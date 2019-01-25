Chris Pratt Says He Wants ‘Lots Of Kids’ With Katherine Less Than 2 Weeks After Getting Engaged

Chris Pratt was straight-up about his family plans with fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger, just 11 days after he proposed! He even elaborated on what else he hopes his ‘future’ will look like.

Thank goodness for stars like Chris Pratt, 39, who don’t bother with ambiguity! The Guardians of the Galaxy star didn’t shy away from revealing his babymaking plans with fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29. “The future? Oh. Lots of kids,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight at the press day for his new movie, Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, on Jan. 25. Chris is a man of action — he just proposed to the author on Jan. 14, which is less than two weeks ago. And that engagement happened after less than a year of dating!

To accommodate such a large family, Chris hopes to spend more time off-set. Sorry MCU fans. His forecast for the future included “maybe less time spent working” and “more time spent enjoying life,” he explained. “I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work,” Chris continued. “I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.” And we know Katherine is on the same page when it comes to their family plans.

“Katherine loves the man that Chris is but has been mostly overjoyed in seeing him as a father,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, referring to Jack, the 6-year-old son that Chris shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. “She sees how great Chris and Jack are with each other and it was certainly the catalyst on how she first started to fall in love with him. Their bond makes her think that she wants them to have their own children and to have them soon.” And our source thinks that we could be seeing a bun in the oven ASAP — after the wedding, that is! “Surely [Katherine] wants to have her dream wedding with her dream man but she is very eager to start a family,” our source adds. “So don’t be one bit surprised if you see her with a bump a few months after they get hitched.”

Obviously, Chris is on the same page as his fiancée, as you can tell by Friday’s interview — but we’ve got even more details on his thoughts about a second round of fatherhood! “Not only is he very excited to be a father again, he is now in a great place in his own career to make it that much easier since he knows the drill of what it takes to be a father,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told HL on Jan. 17 (before the press day for Chris’ new movie). “They both are excited to get to that part of their relationship. It will be very special.”