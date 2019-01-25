Interview
Hollywood Life

Chris Brown: Lawyer Of Rape Accuser Insists Sex Was ‘Non-Consensual’ & She Was ‘Psychologically Pressured’

chris brown
Shutterstock
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Chris Brown appears in good spirits after being released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against him. Brown is pictured getting in a van with his girlfriend Ammika Harris at his hotel in Paris.Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika HarrisBACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - Singer Chris Brown is in good spirits after being released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against them. Pictured here exiting Mandarin Oriental Paris and sharing good vibes with his many fans. Pictured: Chris Brown BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* ** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint. The Grammy Award-winning singer was detained Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions and remained in custody Tuesday. Investigators have another two days to decide whether to let him go or file preliminary charges. On January 19th Chris Brown and rumored girlfriend Ammika Harris were potographed at Le Cirque Club in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. The singer cuddles up to the reported Karrueche look alike in the middle of the club among friends. The pair were all smiles and seem completely smitten as they danced the night away together. *Shot on 1/19/19* Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 22 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
* Breaking News Alert - Chris Brown Arrested In Paris On Suspicion Of Rape * * Stock Images Show Chris At Paris Fashion Week Jan 17th * Celebrities attend the Yohji Yamamoto Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week, France. Pictured: Chris Brown Ref: SPL5056109 170119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Belgium Rights, No France Rights, No Switzerland Rights View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Weekend Editor

The lawyer for Chris Brown’s accuser claimed his client was under ‘great psychological pressure’ and didn’t consent to sex with the singer.

The woman who accused Chris Brown and two other men of rape has clarified parts of her claims through her lawyer, Franck Serfati, according to The Associated Press. Serfati told AP that the woman, a 23-year-old student who requested anonymity, said she “was not pressured physically” in Brown’s hotel room, but was in an “environment with great psychological pressure” from large, older men.

Serfati said his client was invited to a party at a Paris nightclub, Le Crystal, with Brown and his friends on Jan. 15. The meeting was arranged by a common contract, the lawyer said. After the party, a group of “about 15 girls and five or six men” went back to the “Freaky Friday” hitmaker’s suite.

Brown allegedly “cornered her in a room that was locked,” Serfati said in an interview with AP on Jan. 24. “There were forced sexual relations and then he went to talk to other men – it was a masculine environment.” The woman claims the two other men she accused of rape – a bodyguard and one of Brown’s associates – then assaulted her on a different floor of the hotel, her lawyer told the outlet.

“My client explains that it was non-consensual sex. She was not pressured physically,” Serfati told AP. “This was a very particular environment with great psychological pressure” and where the woman “was only with men, older men, men who you imagine to be buff.”

This statement comes days after the singer, 29, was released from custody in Paris without charges pending further investigation into the woman’s allegations. Brown has called the accusations false and filed a defamation lawsuit against the woman. The Paris prosecutor’s office told AP the investigation hasn’t been closed, but Brown was free to leave the country while it continued.

HollywoodLife reached out to Brown’s representatives and attorney for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.