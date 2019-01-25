Chris Brown: Lawyer Of Rape Accuser Insists Sex Was ‘Non-Consensual’ & She Was ‘Psychologically Pressured’

The lawyer for Chris Brown’s accuser claimed his client was under ‘great psychological pressure’ and didn’t consent to sex with the singer.

The woman who accused Chris Brown and two other men of rape has clarified parts of her claims through her lawyer, Franck Serfati, according to The Associated Press. Serfati told AP that the woman, a 23-year-old student who requested anonymity, said she “was not pressured physically” in Brown’s hotel room, but was in an “environment with great psychological pressure” from large, older men.

Serfati said his client was invited to a party at a Paris nightclub, Le Crystal, with Brown and his friends on Jan. 15. The meeting was arranged by a common contract, the lawyer said. After the party, a group of “about 15 girls and five or six men” went back to the “Freaky Friday” hitmaker’s suite.

Brown allegedly “cornered her in a room that was locked,” Serfati said in an interview with AP on Jan. 24. “There were forced sexual relations and then he went to talk to other men – it was a masculine environment.” The woman claims the two other men she accused of rape – a bodyguard and one of Brown’s associates – then assaulted her on a different floor of the hotel, her lawyer told the outlet.

“My client explains that it was non-consensual sex. She was not pressured physically,” Serfati told AP. “This was a very particular environment with great psychological pressure” and where the woman “was only with men, older men, men who you imagine to be buff.”

This statement comes days after the singer, 29, was released from custody in Paris without charges pending further investigation into the woman’s allegations. Brown has called the accusations false and filed a defamation lawsuit against the woman. The Paris prosecutor’s office told AP the investigation hasn’t been closed, but Brown was free to leave the country while it continued.

