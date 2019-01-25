Chris Brown: If His Accuser Is Lying He Could Have A Strong Civil & Criminal Defamation Case

Chris Brown’s defamation lawsuit could result in a number of rulings! Two lawyers told HL EXCLUSIVELY what outcomes both parties might expect!

While Chris Brown‘s accuser has said through her lawyer that she was allegedly “psychologically” pressured to have sex with him, which she also claims was allegedly non-consensual, Chris has responded with a defamation lawsuit against her. When it comes to Chris’s suit, Darren T. Kavinoky, California criminal defense attorney, TV host and legal expert, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “There’s a huge difference between what happens in the court of public opinion, versus what happens in a court of law. And let’s remember that the court of law we are talking about is in Paris, where the rules are very different.”

“Generally, as much as the French jealously guard their privacy, their defamation law is regarded as more defendant-friendly,” Kavinoky added. “Of course, people litigating claims in foreign lands often have issues of being ‘home-towned’ when they are unaware of local customs, but that likely won’t hurt Brown. What is far more dangerous is his being American, his being a celebrity, and the well-documented sins of Brown’s past… It’s also worth mentioning that just because Brown was released doesn’t necessarily mean the investigation is over, or that Brown can’t later be charged.”

And if this woman who accused proven she is lying, she could receive a hefty penalty. Kavinoky went on to tell us, “Reportedly under French law this woman could receive up to five years in custody and be subjected to monetary damages and other penalties. Once litigation has commenced, both sides could sue the other, or she may simply lack the resources to be able to handle a case against a celebrity. Time, and the court of public opinion, will tell.”

Meanwhile, Sara L. Caplan, an L.A.-based criminal defense attorney, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the woman in question, if proven guilty in a criminal suit, could owe €12,000. “Criminal Defamation in France is defined in Article 32 of the Law of 29 July 1881 on the Freedom of the Press as any allegation or accusation of a fact that causes an attack on the honor or consideration of a person,” Caplan said. “When directed at private persons, defamation is punishable with a fine of €12,000.”

“I am also not an expert in civil litigation as I am a criminal defense attorney,” Caplan added. “However, if this woman is lying, Mr. Brown would have a strong civil defamation case against her, and the French prosecutorial authorities could prosecute her for criminal defamation and filing a false criminal accusation. There are no impediments to anyone filing a civil suit against anyone. Whether the suit is frivolous or will prevail is a separate issue. If frivolous, it is possible sanctions could be imposed against the offending party.”