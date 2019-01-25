Cardi B Fiercely Defends Offset On Twitter After Fans Troll Him For Cheating — Are They Back Together?

The on-again, off-again couple may be back ‘on’ after Cardi B defended Offset in a tweet! Read inside for new details about their relationship!

“I Like It” rapper Cardi B, 26, took to Twitter to defend her on-again, off-again partner and full time co-parent Migos member Offset, 27! While answering a few fan tweets on Jan. 25, Cardi stood up for the father of her six-month-old daughter, Kulture.

“We don’t like Offcheat,” a fan said on Twitter, playing with Offset’s name to reference his past cheating allegations while he was married to Cardi. In a now-deleted tweet, the mom-of-one quote-tweeted the user, and said “Me and Kulture do,” with a shrugging emoji. We’re unsure why Cardi deleted the tweet defending her maybe-partner, but we were able to save a photo before she did!

This tweet could be a sign that Cardi and Offset are indeed back together, after previously announcing a divorce in Dec. 2018. Cardi said on Instagram back then that she and Offset “grew out of love,” but maybe they grew back into it. And if they are trying to make it work, we hope he’s treating her like the queen that she is. That includes helping out when baby Kulture has a cold next time! New mother Cardi could probably use the help, and likely enjoys watching Kulture and her father bond.

“Cardi really feels that Offset needs to prove that he is a changed man and there’s no time-table for her on that,” a source close to Cardi EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She feels like he needs to put in the work, which he has done. But she needs to feel comfortable and confident he’s changed and learned from his mistakes.” Only time will tell if Cardi can forgive Offset and move on from his alleged indiscretions!

Well, if she’s already publicly sharing that she “likes” Offset on her Twitter account, that means that the two are at least on good terms for now! We’re sure Offset’s happy about that – for his birthday in December, he wished for one thing: Cardi. Maybe his birthday wish has come true!