Brad Pitt Looks Hotter Than Ever & Half His Age In New Stills From ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

New stills from ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ show Brad Pitt looking sexier than ever, if that’s even possible! See the retro cool pics from his upcoming movie!

Can this movie come out now?? New stills from the upcoming Quentin Tarantino movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, aren’t just exciting because they hint at what’s to come for the 60s-era film. They also show Brad Pitt looking hot as hell. Seeing the new pics, it’s utterly unbelievable that Brad’s 55 years old. The film, according to its official description, follows Western TV star Rick Dalton (Leo DiCaprio) and his stunt double, Cliff Booth (Pitt), who are “struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore.”

While we don’t really see any resemblance between Leo and Brad, think about this: Brad looks young enough, and is fit enough, that he’s playing the stunt double for someone 11 years his junior!The latest pics from the set come courtesy of Vanity Fair, and they’re all amazing. We’re especially loving the one of Brad, shown below, though! It shows Brad lounging in a golf cart on the studio lot in a tight, yellow tee, jeans, boots, and aviator shades. He looks much different from the silver daddy thing he’s been rocking lately with his new beard. It’s like looking back in time!

Fans are losing their damn minds over the sexiness of the new stills from the movie. Same. “holy sh*t… these are some beautiful ass images,” one person commented on Instagram. “Brad Pitt ages so well 😍,” wrote another. The rest of the comments section was basically filled with fire emojis and more heart-eyed faces. Understandably!

For more pics of Brad smoldering on the Once Upon a Time In Hollywood set, scroll through our gallery above. You’re not going to believe your eyes! Oh, and Once Upon a Time In Hollywood is set to hit theaters on July 29, 2019. See you there!