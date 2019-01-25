Ben Affleck sweetly picked up his kids from school in recent photos! Check out their walk home together here!

Ben Affleck couldn’t look happier! The actor was seen wearing a Patriots hat, a sweatshirt, jacket and sweatpants as he picked up his kids Seraphina and Samuel from school. Since entering rehab, Ben has come a long way. Since leaving rehab three months ago, he’s been looking very healthy, as both he and his ex Jennifer Garner have been prioritizing their children since their split. Check out the sweet pic of Ben picking up his kids from school below!

We reported earlier how Jen is beyond happy that Ben is keeping to his sober lifestyle. “Jen is really proud of Ben for doing whatever he feels is necessary to focus on his sobriety at this point. If that means Ben shouldn’t date anybody, and take the time to concentrate on his health and happiness, then she’s all for it,” a source close to Jen told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “As far as Jen is concerned, their kids always come first, and Jen fully supports the steps that Ben is taking to continue being a great father to their children.”

Meanwhile, Ben is definitely rooting for Jen’s new relationship with her boyfriend John Miller. Ben is happy for Jen and her new relationship,” a source close to Ben EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “In his heart, there may always be lingering love and emotions for the mother of his kids, but Ben is not jealous, he just wants Jen to be happy. While Ben does miss some of the good times he shared with Jen sometimes, he is glad that she is finding happiness with someone new. Ben has done his best to move on after the split and he feels Jen is lucky to have found someone new that can bring her joy and companionship.”

