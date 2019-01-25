Bella Thorne Flaunts Her Nipple Piercing In See-Through Shirt As She Goes Makeup-Free In Pic

Bella Thorne nearly bared it all in her latest Instagram post! Check out her braless selfie she shared with her followers!

Bella Thorne posted a makeup-free look on her Instagram, and she looks great! Not only that, but she showed off her nipple piercing in a see-through shirt. In addition to the pic of her daring outfit, Bella wrote in the caption “No makeup” along with three heart-eye emojis. Bella went on to say, “[W]orking on my skin line currently.” Check out her latest, braless look below!

We reported earlier how Bella is proud to show off her stunning figure — after all, it’s all about body positivity. “Bella and nudity is something that doesn’t bother her at all,” a source close to Bella told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She likes to be very open and expressive. It is what speaks to her. She does it for many reasons with one of those reasons being that she wants to look back and see how hot she was when she is like eighty. She wants to know that she lived her life without fear and nobody ever dictated what she did with her life or body ever! She never wants anyone to change who she is, if someone is confidant to show of their body, they should and she wants to share that with people that they shouldn’t be scared either.

Meanwhile, back in October it was revealed that Bella was dating both Mod Sun and Tana Mongeau, 20. Amy Kaufman of the LA Times wrote, “Her boyfriend, Mod Sun, is a heavily tattooed “hippy hop” star who has been known to serenade Thorne’s vagina during his concerts. Her girlfriend, Tana Mongeau, is a YouTube star whose vlogs include such content as ‘I GOT ARRESTED AT COACHELLA…storytime?’ and ‘3 girls, 1 bath.'”

