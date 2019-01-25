‘Bachelor’ Alum Bibiana Slams Peter Kraus After He Denies They Dated: You ‘Stayed At My Place For 4 Days’

Peter Kraus clarified his and Bibiana Julian’s so-called ‘date’ at a Miami Heat game in Dec. 2018! But when he explained how they met, his courtside buddy got irked…here’s why.

Bachelor Nation buddies Peter Kraus, 33, and Bibiana Julian, 31, are on different pages when it comes to the history of their relationship — and yes, they’re just friends. Peter, a Bachelorette alum, shot down rumors of a romantic past that surfaced after he and Bibiana were seen at a Miami Heat basketball game together on Dec. 4, 2018. “That’s funny because that wasn’t even a date,” Peter told the Chicago Tribune in a Jan. 22 interview. But here’s the line that prompted an angry tweet from Bibiana: “So I know Bibiana from a charity event we did together and told her I was coming down to Miami. I was like, ‘Hey, I got basketball tickets, you want to go?’”

Three days later, Bibiana took to Twitter to call out Peter’s recollection of how they met. She tweeted on Jan. 25, “charity event” – you mean staying at my place for 4 days during the busiest week in Miami and leaving without saying good bye or thank you?” Yikes. Clearly, Bibiana is feeling underappreciated, as she followed up with another tweet: “To be clear, I’m not bitter just irks me when you go out of your way to be nice to someone and they just take advantage!”

Bibiana, an alum of The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games, hinted at a more flirtatious backstory when she gave her side of the story on Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins’ Almost Famous podcast in Dec. 2018. “Nothing is going on with Peter Kraus and I…Absolutely nothing,” she insisted, but then caved with some juicy details. When asked if there was “something” between the two before, Bibiana admitted, “I wouldn’t say it was something serious.” And then she laid the surprise: “I’m just going to clarify, and I don’t know if he’ll be happy with it, but him and I actually connected right after I got back from Paradise.” Uh oh — no wonder she shot off those tweets today! She added that they “stayed friends” afterwards, explaining the platonic basketball game “date.”

“charity event” – you mean staying at my place for 4 days during the busiest week in Miami and leaving without saying good bye or thank you? https://t.co/vg2BzscmmJ — Bibiana Julian (@bibi_julz) January 25, 2019

To be clear, I’m not bitter just irks me when you go out of your way to be nice to someone and they just take advantage! — Bibiana Julian (@bibi_julz) January 25, 2019

But Bachelor Winter Games star Dean Unglert doesn’t believe Bibiana’s recollection of events. “😱😱 Bibs you know I love you but I talked to Pete right after he got home from Florida and know for a fact this is not how it happened 😅😂,” he replied to Bibiana’s tweet above. Awkward. Alas, Bibiana is now dating a new mystery man, which she revealed to Instagram with a PDA picture on Jan. 21. And as for Peter? The dating rumors weirded him out, so he told the Chicago Tribune, “I don’t really go out on public dates anymore for that reason.”