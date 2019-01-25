Angelina Jolie & 3 Of Her Kids Caught Selling Organic Dog Treats In Local Park — See Pics

Way to melt our hearts, Angie! Angelina Jolie & her family have a soft spot for dogs, and even took the liberty of selling treats at their local pup park. See the pics here!

Celebs, they’re just like the rest of us! Angelina Jolie, 43, proved to be one inconspicuous lady, when she and three of her kids hit up their local dog park, to sell some treats for their furry friends. The famous fam completely flew under the radar at the time, but now, actress Sarah Ramos, 27, has unveiled a few snaps from that day. Sarah took to her Instagram, explaining the bizarre celebrity sighting. “I’m not sure why God chose me to tell this story but I have to fulfill my calling: A couple months ago I went to the dog park and saw Angelina Jolie selling organic dog treats,” she captioned the series of pics.

Why is Sarah sharing pics of the family outing now? The actress then explained her logic via Instagram stories. “This happened months ago in November and I felt that I needed to protect the privacy of Angie and her family who were just trying to sell some organic dog treats at the dog part,” she said in a video clip. “You know I felt really conflicted. I thought, ‘This is the story of our times, this completely ruined my day.’ Everything was changed after I went to the dog park, clearly not expecting anything to happen as you can see based on my all-denim outfit that was not cute. I was not expecting anything and I found Angie Jolie.”

Sarah, who has previously appeared on the television show Parenthood, said she thought she was being slick when snapping a low-key photo from afar, but ultimately got caught! “I know now that Angelina’s kids knew I was taking that photo and I wasn’t getting anything past anybody, but I’m still glad I took the photo and I’m sorry that’s their lives,” she said, concluding, “For better or for worse, I was chosen to share it with you, and, you know, better me than TMZ,” she said on her Instagram stories. There’s no fooling Angie’s kids!

See Sarah’s recollection of the day above! This just might be the celebrity sighting of all celebrity sightings, but kudos to the actress for letting Angie’s discrete day continue on.