Kiersey Clemons: 5 Things To Know About The Talented Actress Playing Joanne On ‘Rent: Live’

Kiersey Clemons is playing the role of Joanne Jefferson in FOX’s biggest musical event of 2019 — ‘Rent: Live.’ Here’s everything you need to know to get caught up to speed on Kiersey!

Kiersey Clemons, 25, is heading to TV for Rent: Live, which airs Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. on FOX. She’ll be playing Joanne Jefferson in the musical alongside co-stars Vanessa Hudgens, Mario, Brandon Victor Dixon, Jordan Fisher, and more. Kiersey is one of the most talented young actors out there. Check out these 5 key facts about her.

1. Kiersey is best known for her role in Dope. She played Cassandra “Diggy” Andrews in the 2015 film. She’s also appeared in shows like Transparent and Extant, as well as movies like Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising and Hearts Beat Loud. Her first role on TV was in 2010 playing Danielle in two episodes of the Disney Channel series Shake It Up.

2. She’s reportedly going to be starring the live-action Lady & the Tramp. She’s in talks to play Darling, the human owner of Lady, our sister site Variety reported. Tessa Thompson will be voice Lady, while Justin Theroux will voice Tramp.

3. She’s appeared in a number of music videos. She starred in Trey Songz’s 2014 music video for “SmartPhones” and appeared in Lady Gaga’s powerful “Til It Happens To You” music video. Her last appearance in a music video was in 2016.

4. Kiersey is still expected to play Iris West in The Flash. She was supposed to be in Justice League, but her scenes were cut. The Flash, also starring Ezra Miller, is set to be released in 2021.

5. She is queer and doesn’t try to hide who she is. “There’s nothing for me to hide,” she told the New York Post. “I think it’s just our responsibility as humans [to be open] so that everyone else feels more comfortable showing themselves.” She also told Bustle: “I just have to live by who I am and hopefully in that example, people understand what it means to be queer… and all the different ways there are to be black… I’m just a f**king person.”