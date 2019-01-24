Oops! Victoria accidentally flashed her white bra under her black top while leaving her hotel in rainy NYC on Jan. 24. See the pics below!

It’s a minor wardrobe malfunction from the fashion icon, but a malfunction nonetheless! Victoria Beckham, 44, looked chic and sexy wearing a black turtleneck, black high-waisted, wide-leg trousers, leather peep-toe boots and a navy coat while heading to Good Morning America in New York on Jan. 24. Unfortunately, the flashes from the paparazzi made her shirt sheer, and fans got an eyeful of her white bra underneath her super fashionable look.

We definitely don’t fault Victoria for this mishap — it happens to everyone. I mean, who is talking professional photos of themselves before they leave the house? Even with the minor faux pas, she looked SO cool and amazing. Look at that strut! Her bright red nail polish stood out against her dark outfit, and of course, she wore fashionable sunglasses and a nude lip. (Her skin is, like, seriously amazing, by the way.) Her hair was casually pulled back.

Victoria’s collaboration with Reebok just dropped, and it’s already a massive success. Athleisure continues to be super trendy. Of the line, Victoria said in a press release, “I wanted a collection that works with a busy schedule like mine. The pieces have the technical ability that I need for the gym but are simple and adaptable enough to work with my lifestyle and I have personally wear tested each performance piece during workouts.” These are serious day to night pieces! Congrats to Victoria on her new fashion endeavor!