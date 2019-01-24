Victoria Beckham Just Dropped Her Reebok Collection & We Want Everything

Simple, modern and sporty. Those words describe the new collaboration between Victoria Beckham and Reebok. It’s available now, starting at just $30! Read more about the new line below.

The Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection officially launched on Jan. 22, and the entire collaboration is fire! The former Spice Girl-turned-designer said of the line, “The idea behind this collection was to mix the relaxed attitude of streetwear with the technical performance of sportswear, whilst staying true to the minimal aesthetic of my brand — and incorporating unisex pieces which was key for me when developing the collection.” We love it all!

Victoria continued, “Each piece is designed to flex, adapt and transition for the optimum workout, but it was also important that I created a something that is fashion-forward and can blend seamlessly into any wardrobe. These pieces can take you from the gym to the office, with the school run in between.” The line has bras, crop tops, long sleeve tees, jackets, joggers and more, with pieces for both men and women.

“I wanted a collection that works with a busy schedule like mine,” she explained. “The pieces have the technical ability that I need for the gym but are simple and adaptable enough to work with my lifestyle and I have personally wear tested each performance piece during workouts.” There is also a gym bag, socks, sneakers and fingerless gloves in the line.

The line is mostly neutral — nude, black, white — but has pops of color, like a bright orange backpack, an orange bra, orange men’s joggers, and a metallic silver foil jacket. The entire line is available now!