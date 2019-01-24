Troye Sivan & Lauv Link Up For Anti-Romance Anthem ‘I’m So Tired’

No love songs allowed! Lauv’s new collaboration with Troye Sivan is all about making music about just about anything, other than romance. Listen to the ultra relatable track here!

If you’re a sucker for a sad bop, you’re in luck. 23-year-old Troye Sivan and Lauv teamed up for a new song, and it’s not the feel-good anthems you’re used to! The two hit-makers made a melodic track that will have you alllll in your feels. “I’m so tired” arrived on Jan. 24, and fans can listen to the song below!

“Strangers, killing my lonely nights with strangers//know when they leave i’ll go back to our song//I’ll hold on, it hurts like heaven,” Troye sings on his verse. “I’m so tired of love songs, tired of love songs, tired of love,” Lauv follows in the chorus. The song serves as the follow up to Lauv’s single “There’s No Way” featuring Julia Michaels, which has received over 83 million Spotify streams to date. No big deal!

Can’t get enough of the pair’s new track? The excitement only gets bigger than here! The pair are set to perform the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live on February 6th. Be sure to tune in!

We are loving this low-key bop! With Winter in full swing, this anti-romance anthem is a sure-fire way to heat up the coldest months of the year.