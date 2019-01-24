Travis Scott Refuses To Let T.I.’s Super Bowl Shade Get To Him Before Big Performance

Travis Scott is ignoring all of the disses aimed at him for deciding to perform in the Super Bowl halftime show! A source close to the him told HL EXCLUSIVELY that he’s paying T.I.’s shade no mind!

While T.I. seemingly suggest that Travis Scott was acting “selfish” for accepting a gig at the Super Bowl halftime show, Travis is not bothered by his critique. A source close to Travis told HollywoodLife that he’s still as excited as ever to perform. “Travis is going to do the Super Bowl, have fun with the Super Bowl performance and then just like everyone else will fall asleep and it will then be Monday,” our source told us. “People will be on to other things. He is excited to be in Atlanta to make some money and party and have a good time.”

When it comes down to it, he isn’t letting any criticism affect him — even if it comes from stars like T.I. and Nick Cannon. “He isn’t bothered by Nick Cannon or T.I. or anyone throwing suggestions on what he should or should not do or any shade his way,” our source went on to say. “Travis is very happy to do the show and he feels people should get over it.”

We reported earlier how both T.I. and Nick have called Travis out for performing in the halftime show. In an interview with Raquel Harper, Nick said, “I call it cultural equity. We not mad at Big Boi…he’s for the people. But someone like Travis Scott, he gotta walk more gingerly. It’s more about truly having integrity to who you are in your music and your art form.” The people you choose to interact with.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Travis. In the meantime, check out all of his most recent photos in our gallery above.